Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Six charged over school shooting death

Six charged over school shooting death

NONTHABURI: Six people have been charged in connection with the death of a teenager who was killed by the accidental discharge of a gun owned by another student in a computer classroom on Thursday, police have said.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 17 September 2022, 09:30AM

Yolada Ngamsud, 59, performs a ceremony to calm the soul of her late grandson at Wat Lad Pla Duk School in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi, yesterday (Sept 16). The 14-year-old boy was killed when a homemade gun that his friend had taken to school accidentally went off on Thursday afternoon. Photo: supplied

Yolada Ngamsud, 59, performs a ceremony to calm the soul of her late grandson at Wat Lad Pla Duk School in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi, yesterday (Sept 16). The 14-year-old boy was killed when a homemade gun that his friend had taken to school accidentally went off on Thursday afternoon. Photo: supplied

Pol Maj Gen Paisan Wongwatcharamongkol, chief of Nonthaburi police, confirmed yesterday (Sept 16) that Noppasil Ngamsud, 14, was killed by the accidental discharge of a handmade gun, not by an exploding keyboard as initially reported by a teacher at the school.

The tragedy took place in a computer class at Wat Lad Pla Duk School in tambon Bang Rak Pattana, Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, on Thursday afternoon, reports the Bangkok Post.

The initial probe focused on the new computers in the classroom after students and a teacher reportedly told police they had heard an explosion. The keyboard at the desk where Noppasil was sitting was reportedly damaged and some keycaps had flown off.

Noppasil sustained serious injuries to his face including a wound about 3–4 centimetres deep near his left eyebrow.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

However, investigators later found traces of a bullet that had struck his eye, and during questioning a student confessed to carrying a pistol to school which they said had been fired accidentally.

The gun was thrown into Klong Bang Phai, from where it was retrieved on Thursday.

Pol Maj Gen Paisan said six people were initially charged in connection with the incident. The student who brought the gun to school was charged with recklessness causing death, possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm in public.

Based on his statement, the student said he had never fired the gun before but had borrowed it from a friend to scare someone. The student hid the gun in his jacket and it accidentally fired when he was about to put the jacket on, he claimed. He regretted that he had caused the death of his close friend, Pol Maj Gen Paisarn said.

Of the other five, two were charged with possessing a firearm and aiding in concealing or destroying evidence, while three were charged with aiding in concealing or destroying evidence.

At Wat Lad Pla Duk School in tambon Bangrak Pattana yesterday morning, the maternal grandparents of the late student, Noppasil Ngamsud, conducted a religious ceremony to comfort his soul and return it from the crime scene to his home.

Phra Khru Winaithorn Ngamsud, the grandfather, said the boy’s father was no longer around and he had grown up with his grandmother.

The monk said he did not think the boy who had the gun was cruel, but added that young people who receive education should have more of a conscience.

He said he had wished for his grandson to pass an examination to become a soldier. He had prepared learning material including a tablet computer for the boy but they were useless now, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Xi and Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Phuket shrines ready for Veg Fest
IMT-GT keeps trade flowing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mobile cheap goods fair launched || September 16
Cannabis bill riles coalition
Building walls in communities
Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class
Britain draws pride from ‘The Queue’ for their queen
Woman sentenced to death for poisoning children
Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tagged rocks at Racha Yai || September 15
Phuket readies for IMT-GT meeting
Darasamut Underpass to close for new water pumps
Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport
Putin, Xi meet for high-stakes talks in challenge to West

 

Phuket community
Building walls in communities

Lucky me I never listened to experts like Fascinated. It would have cost me a fortune ! ...(Read More)

Phuket Commerce Office launches mobile cheap goods fair

The article fails to say who is subsidizing any price reductions? If there is none, then why wou...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

If this is about young people and the future why not ban alcohol, tobacco and caffeine- all of which...(Read More)

Building walls in communities

Welcome to the reality of "HOW THE LAW WORKS IN THAILAND BETWEEN THAI AND FOREIGNERS". M v...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

Wonder if Thailand will want Ron Howard to pay millions of baht in 20 years for publicizing Thailand...(Read More)

Cannabis bill riles coalition

right now you need a licence to sell a beer but anyone can sell ganja.. this is nonsense..i'm up...(Read More)

Thirteen Lives, a ‘realism’ masterpiece

@Christy Don't know if you are correct, but I'd believe anything Ron Howard did vs. YouTube...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

"...another US kind of state...but here people are much less educated and so much more dangerou...(Read More)

Phuket Central Mosque rises near airport

Why do any of you guys care one bit about building a mosque out by the airport. This affects none of...(Read More)

Boy killed after homemade gun goes off in class

No word on the little a-hole that brought the pen gun to class? What a tragic event, all because of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Stand-Up Comedy - DANA ALEXANDER
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket

 