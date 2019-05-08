PHUKET: Several drug busts have been made in the past week throughout Phuket leading to the arrests of six individuals for drugs and firearm-related offences.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 12:35PM

Siriwat Limwong, 29, and Sompoj Gosaiyapruk, 29, were arrested by Phuket Provincial Police led by Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Duangrudee Boontho, Jo and Tanawat Tamapradit were arrested by Phuket Provincial Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Peeraphan Sae Chua, 43, is arrested by Kathu Police in possession of a firearm, bullets and ya ice (crystal meth). Photo: Kathu Police

The first arrests came on Tuesday, April 30 when Lt Col Yuttana Thongpan of Phuket Provincial Police led a team of officers under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Wisarn Phanmanee, to an address in Rassada where they found Siriwat Limwong, 29, and Sompoj Gosaiyapruk, 29, in front of the house.

The men were searched and found to have 2,000 ya ba pills (methamphetamine), 8.37 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) and 61 bullets.

They were charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply. Both men confessed and accepted the charges.

On Friday (May 3), Col Yutthana led officers to an address in Wichit following a tip-off.

Officers arrived at the house on Soi Thep Anusorn and approached a man identified only as ‘Jo’ as he walked out of the house.

Officers stopped Jo and proceeded to search the property where they found 30.06 grams of ya ice, 1,475 ya ba pills and digital scales.

He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

The following day (May 4), Col Yutthana led officers to an address in Supalai Vista in Phuket Town, again following a tip-off.

The suspect, 29-year-old Tanawat Tamapradit, opened the door when police knocked and was found to be in possession of 27.46 grams of ya ice, 52.15 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply and confessed to the charge.

On Sunday (May 5), Col Yutthana led his team to Chan Chai Clinic in Phuket Town following a tip off from the arrest of Jo two days previous.

Jo had arranged to meet Duangrudee Boontho outside the clinic to buy drugs.

Police approached Duangrudee, 35, and upon searching her, they found her to be in possession of ya ice.

They then searched her house on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town in which they found 85.24 grams of ya ice and digital scales.

She confessed to owning the drugs and was charged with possession of a category one drug with intent to supply.

On Tuesday (May 7), Kathu Police arrested a man after they were notified that he was taking drugs at an address in Kathu while intimidating the owner of the house with a gun.

Officers, led by Lt Col Nopparut Sukkree of Kathu Police, were informed that Peeraphan Sae Chua, 43, was intoxicated after taking drugs in a house together with the homeowner’s grandchildren, who are said to be drug addicts.

When confronted by the owner of the house, Peeraphan allegedly threatened him with a gun.

When officers turned up at the house, Peeraphan tried to escape by running through the house but was apprehended.

He was caught in possession of ya ice, a SIG Sauer P226 pistol and 68 bullets.

Police charged Peeraphan with illegal possession of a firearm in a public place and possession of a category one drug.

They have yet to locate the grandchildren of the homeowner.