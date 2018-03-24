PHUKET: Phuket authorities joined forces to arrest six suspects in possession of various category one and five drugs, including marijuana, kratom, methamphetamine (ya bah) and crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) as well as illegal objects including handmade firearms yesterday (Mar 23) and early this morning (Mar 24).

The first suspect, 25-year-old Chakkrapong Chokkue, was arrested yesterday (Mar 23) for illegal possession of 1.5 litres of kratom liquid, a category five drug.

Mr Chakkrapong was arrested at around 10pm in a rental room on Moo 1, Wichit, Mueang district on the charge of possession of category five drugs with intent to sell, said the official Provincial Police report.

The second suspect, arrested 30 minutes later at around 10:30pm on the same night (Mar 23), was Suttas Saelee, 22, who police claim had in his possession 42 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), and 3.79 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

He was charged for possession of a category 1 drug with intent to sell. He was arrested in another room, also on Moo 1 Wichit, Mueang district, while in the middle of a drug deal, according to the report.

At 11:30pm that night, authorities arrested Virabat Maneesri, 19, who was in possession of 13 bags of crystal meth (ya ice) totaling 15.71 grams, as well as one handmade pistol-sized shotgun and a 9mm handgun, 14 rounds of ammunition, 28 methamphetamine pills (ya bah), two digital scales, and two packs of plastic bags for distribution.

Mr Virabat was arrested at house number 40/63 of Moo 4, Poonsrup village in Chalong and charged for possession of a category 1 drug.

He was also charged with possession of illegal, unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He confessed to the allegations, said the police report.

At 1:30am on the morning of Mar 24, the team of officers arrested Acha Luangpota, 32, and Patithep Promet, 31, for the possession of a unspecified quantity of fresh kratom leaves, two sticks of dried marijuana weighing a total of 7.3g, and 0.6 litres of boiled kratom liquid.

They were charged with possession of category five drugs with intent to sell.The report stated that they were arrested at a rental home in Moo 9, Chalong and confessed to the allegations.

Lastly, 20-year-old Kittichai Saechung was arrested in front of his room, also on Moo 9 in Chalong, at around 2am. Police claim that he was in possession of 34 orange methamphetamine pills (ya bah), marked WY, and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged for possession of category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Town Police and Land Defense Volunteers led the arrests under the direction of Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Board of Directors of the Center for the Prevention and Suppression of Drugs, Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok, Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanawatchaidej, Thalang District Chief Wikrom Jakthi and others.

The arrests come after Phuket’s Center for the Prevention and Suppression of Drugs held a meeting on the prevention of the delivery of illegal items such as drugs and handmade guns through mail services on Mar 16 at Phuket Provincial Hall’s meeting room.

Police said that according to the information provided by many suspects arrested in the past, many of them purchase drugs and firearms by mail and distribute these items to private agents via express shipping services.

The meeting was attended by more than 100 officials and was led by Sarawut Pakdee, a law enforcement officer from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Board.

Mr Sarawut gave a lecture in the issue of preventing drug smuggling via mail services, as ordered by the Prime Minister’s office.