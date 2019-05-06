PHUKET: Police have arrested six people for gambling beside a road in Srisoonthorn, with the rest of the players fleeing into a rubber plantation.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 May 2019, 03:19PM

Police arrested six suspects in the raid. Photo: Thalang Police

Officers announced yesterday (May 5) that the arrests were made on Saturday (May 4) by a team of officers from the Thalang Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, along a rural road in Baan Manik, they found a large group of people beside the road gambling on the outcomes of the dice game Hi-Lo.

Police managed to arrest six of the players, including one woman, but the rest managed to run off into the rubber plantation, police noted in their report.

In making the arrests, the officers also seized a Hi-Lo gambling mat, a cup and dice and B2,770 in cash.

All six suspects were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged for illegal gambling.

Police are continuing their investigation into the other suspects who took part in the gambling.