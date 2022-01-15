BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Six Andaman national parks on Unesco World Heritage Centre’s ‘tentative list’

PHUKET: Six national parks along the Andaman coast, including Phuket’s Sirinath Marine National Park, have made the shortlist of candidates to be named UNESCO World Heritage sites.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 15 January 2022, 09:30AM

Photos: NNT

The Director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation’s foreign affairs division, Sunee Saksuea, said after the country submitted six Andaman national parks to UNESCO for world heritage site entitlement on Dec 18 last year, they had made way to the tentative list already, reports state news agency NNT.

Sunee said the Andaman Sea Nature Reserves which comprise six national parks have been included in the tentative list. The department and related agencies will proceed under the World Heritage Centre’s guidelines and register Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves as World Heritage Sites.

Thailand’s Andaman Sea Nature Reserves is located in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces covering Mu Ko Ranong, Laem Son, Mu Ko Surin, Mu Ko Similan, Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang, and Sirinath national parks.

