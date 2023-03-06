333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Siripaporn secures world women’s snooker title

Siripaporn secures world women’s snooker title

SNOOKER: Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan became Thailand’s second world women’s snooker champion in a row with her triumph at the World Women’s Championship final on Saturday (Mar 4).

Snooker
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 March 2023, 09:00AM

Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan celebrates after winning the world title. Photo: Hanif Hassan / Bangkok Post

Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan celebrates after winning the world title. Photo: Hanif Hassan / Bangkok Post

Siripaporn, better known in Thailand as ‘Baipat Sriracha’, beat Chinese teenager Bai Yulu 6-3 in the final at the Hi-End Snooker Club in Bangkok.

The 19-year-old Chinese took a 3-2 lead in the first session only for the Thai to rally and win the contest in the second, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Thai had never previously been beyond the semi-finals of the biggest tournament in women’s snooker, but this time the 23-year-old went all the way to lift the Mandy Fisher Trophy.

The victory comes with a card to the professional tour for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

Siripaporn will be one of two Thai women on the tour next season, alongside Nutcharut Wongharuethai (Mink Saraburi), the world title-holder who she knocked out in the semi-finals.

Bai underlined her talent on her debut in the tournament, notably making a 127 in the group phase which was the highest break in the history of the event.

And the teenager started the final brightly, taking the first two frames.

She led 3-2 at the interval, but the more experienced Siripaporn then took control, winning the next four frames for victory.

Siripaporn’s previous best career moment came in 2019 when she won the Women’s Snooker World Cup alongside compatriot Waratthanun Sukritthanes.

She didn’t become a regular competitor on the women’s tour until last year, and has since climbed to 11th in the rankings.

She reached the final of the recent Asia-Pacific Women’s Snooker Championship so came into this week’s event high on confidence.

She finished top of her group before knocking out England’s Jamie Hunter, Mongolia’s Bayarsaikhan Narantuya and compatriot Nutcharut.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool rewrite record books in 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd
Verstappen dominates Bahrain GP in foreboding title warning
Eco-friendly Jet Ski World Championships comes to Phuket
Phuket Dojo shines Down Under
Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over Man City
Red Bull Racing lockout front row in Bahrain
Fab Andrade wins ONE Bantamweight title
Penguins’ woes continue as Andaman secure finals spot
Man Utd face Liverpool test, Arsenal back in the groove
Defending champ Verstappen still the man to beat in 2023
Buzz in Bangkok as ‘Golden Fly Series’ comes to town
Australian women cricketers hailed as among greatest ever
Ireland stay on course for Grand Slam
Man Utd win League Cup to end six-year trophy drought
Arsenal maintain Premier League lead, Man City thrash Bournemouth

 

Phuket community
New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

Why doesn't the government just buy the land for a fair price and get the job done? They certa...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

When this goes ahead Loch Palm Golf Club need s to stop restricitng access to the public road at the...(Read More)

New Kathu-Srisoonthorn road gains momentum

I'm willing to bet that this is more about increasing the value of the land either side of the...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Police HUNT a taxi driver for picking up tourists?!! Gee, headlining stuff happening here LOL. Prote...(Read More)

Krabi man hits reduce speed sign, dies

A straight stretch of road, no rain and the sign is far enough away from the road to be considered a...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

And Phuket's taxi scum make the news yet again, further tarnishing the poor islands already drea...(Read More)

Aussie arrested after running amok in car stolen from airport

"Donnelly is also known to be on medication for a mental disorder". Donelly is not Donell...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

Wow- tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime. Meanwhile Les Lapins continue to terrorise other ...(Read More)

Police called in to hunt down alleged ‘black taxi’

What a sh*t show. Why is one of the only times police get off their asses is to come to the rescue o...(Read More)

One in 10 Thai children obese

Again, crap parenting. Go into SuperCheap or 7-11 in the evening and watch how much cheap, crappy su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 