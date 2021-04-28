The Phuket News
Sinovac jab did not kill saleswoman: committee

THAILAND: An initial medical investigation into the death of a 23-year-old saleswoman has found that it was not linked to Sinovac vaccine doses she had recently been given in Samut Sakhon, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 09:11AM

The Ministry of Public Health has stated the recent death of a 23-year-old woman was not related to her having received the Chinese-manufactured Sinovac vaccine only days before. Photo: AFP.

The ministry yesterday (Apr 27) held a press conference after obtaining the results of the medical investigation report from its committee on Adverse Events Following Immunization.

“Her death has nothing to do with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. She experienced critical symptoms after eating a kind of supplementary food. It is seen as a coincidence,’” Taweesap Siraprapasiri, an expert at the Department of Disease Control said.

Dr Taweesap said that the committee yesterday forwarded the medical report of the case to the ministry after it had been submitted for investigation following a complaint from her relatives who were concerned that the death might be linked to the Sinovac vaccine she had recently been given.

Dr Taweesap said the woman got the vaccine on April 21 and one day later developed a severe headache and started vomiting 30 minutes after eating an unknown kind of food supplement.

She was admitted to hospital that day and her condition deteriorated. A team of doctors found that she had developed the most severe symptoms of encephalopathy (brain damage). She was pronounced dead on April 23. Her funeral rites are being held at a temple in her hometown of Ang Thong.

Foot | 28 April 2021 - 16:28:28 

@Kurt.  Wow, you are actually spot on correct. Some kind of food killed her but let's not save any others from eating it.

Kurt | 28 April 2021 - 09:55:14 

A real medical  investigation outcome would declare/pronounce more than just reporting "unknow kind of supplementary food". Wat food?  No need to inform society what kind of food is so dangerous? Something that cause death by brain damage within a few days? This all holds denial/lying, a attempt to cover up something?

 

