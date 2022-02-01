BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod

Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod

BANGKOK: A Public Health Ministry sub-committee on immunity promotion has approved the use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine on minors over the age of three, it was announced yesterday (Jan 31).

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 1 February 2022, 08:58AM

A girl gives a victory sign yesterday (Jan 31) after receiving a Pfizer shot at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok after the government started giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5 and 11. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

A girl gives a victory sign yesterday (Jan 31) after receiving a Pfizer shot at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health in Bangkok after the government started giving COVID-19 vaccines to children aged between 5 and 11. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, said the sub-committee made the decision to allow minors between the ages of three and 17 to receive the COVID-19 jab made by China’s Sinovac on Friday, reports the Bangkok Post.

He said parental consent will be required for the children to receive a shot.

Dr Opas said the decision was taken as a number of studies have shown the Sinovac jab is effective and safe for children and adolescents.

While the sub-committee has approved the use of Sinovac jabs for minors, Dr Opas said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will still have to certify that the vaccine is safe to be used on the age group.

Once the FDA approves it, the vaccine can be provided to minors in this age group right away, he said.

In December last year, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the age of five and 11.

Dr Opas went on to say that the sub-committee also approved a plan to offer an AstraZeneca booster to those who had received two AstraZeneca shots, after a study from the United Kingdom showed that three shots of the jab significantly improves immunity against the disease.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul praised the move, saying parents now have more vaccine choices for their children.

Anutin said now that the country has procured various types of COVID-19 vaccine for people from all walks of life, the public should get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said that it would be safer to acquire immunity through vaccinations than surviving an infection.

“Vaccination could reduce the severity of the illness if a person catches the virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, vaccinations for children aged between five and 11 began yesterday at Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

They were given Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine for children, which requires a different preparation before administration.

Thailand has 5.8 million children between the ages of 5-11, including 900,000 who are considered as vulnerable to infections.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings
Fishing crews fear 5-year recovery after oil spill
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31
Take lessons, raise standards, Governor tells Phuket health officials
75 baby green turtles head out to sea
Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver
Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off
‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver
Concern as oil slick moves to Samet
Phuket marks 393 new COVID cases, three new deaths
Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money
Phuket taxi rip-offs in the TikTok spotlight
Oil spill the last straw for Rayong tourism
Phuket Opinion: Shooting dogs

 

Phuket community
Fishing crews fear 5-year recovery after oil spill

[I don't want compensation I want a healthy sea I can work in]?? They just can't see that th...(Read More)

‘I am not a cheat,’ says Phuket taxi driver

Every taxi fare anywhere on Phuket is way more than it should be, they always have been. That is why...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

At least he acknowledges that they are a 'cartel', just like any other large criminal organi...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

Send in the Army to sort out the taxis and get rid of this Land Transport Chief Cheat. ...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

Language please, lelecuneo. That really should have been edited!...(Read More)

Police ordered to investigate Kamala taxi rip-off

Prab, is that not the 'President' of PEBA? Does he own KingKon Club club were really daily ...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

No comments at all about providing adolescents age 15+ weekly with 10 free condoms by the Governmen...(Read More)

Powerless to take action, PLTO promises to investigate taxi driver

Unregulated capitalism = mafioso. Don't look to local officials to clean this up, they're ea...(Read More)

Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money

A fool & there money is soon parted. How about leave it in bank. You make yourself a big target ...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31

we already knew they are totally useless... Prab and the Mayor there decide... and as all taxi and t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 