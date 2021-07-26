The Phuket News
Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail highly effective, says Thai research

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, reported today (July 26) that a vaccine cocktail of Sinovac and AstraZeneca is highly effective.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 26 July 2021, 04:19PM

Dr. Yong Poovorawan. Photo: NNT

Dr. Yong Poovorawan. Photo: NNT

The centre’s head, Dr. Yong Poovorawan, said two doses of inactivated virus vaccine help immunity rise to an average level of 100 units. If two doses of the vector vaccine are given 10 weeks apart, the immune system will rise to 900 units. If the vaccines are alternated, inactivated virus followed by the vector virus type at 3-4 weeks intervals, the recipient achieved a high immunity of 700 units.

However, two doses of the inactivated virus vaccine, followed by the virus vector vaccine, as front-line medical personnel are now doing, has been found to provide an average immunity boost of 10,000 units.

Dr. Yong added that the center is currently conducting in-depth research into its ability to block each variant of the virus, including Delta. From past data, the Delta strain evades immunity and higher levels of immunity are needed, until a vaccine that addresses the specific strain or second-generation vaccines are available.

