The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sinopharm vaccine gets the green light

Sinopharm vaccine gets the green light

THAILAND: One million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm, which was ordered by Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) as an alternative to currently available options, have passed a quality control test to ensure the lot, which was shipped from China, is safe for use.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 June 2021, 09:05AM

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana provides 25,600 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the Public Health Ministry, City Hall, the Department of Corrections and the Chulabhorn Hospital to mark the Princess’s 64th birthday on July 4. Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana provides 25,600 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the Public Health Ministry, City Hall, the Department of Corrections and the Chulabhorn Hospital to mark the Princess’s 64th birthday on July 4. Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Department of Medical Sciences director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak yesterday (June 23) said the first lot of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Thailand on June 20, and the department has taken vaccine samples to conduct safety and quality checks.

This is required by a regulation which stipulates all vaccines must be tested by the department first before they are released for public use.

It is one of the country’s first alternative vaccines, purchased by the CRA to private sector and local administrative organisations.

The department’s chief said laboratory tests on the vaccine checked its safety, together with its physical and chemical appearance, to ensure they meet standards set by the Food and Drug Administration.

“A result from our laboratory concluded that this lot of vaccine has passed our test,” he said. “We have already issued a certificate so that it could be released for distribution.”

The CRA updated the vaccine allocation plan on its Facebook page, saying that 6,437 companies and organisations will get the vaccine to 779,300 people by August at the latest.

UWC Thailand

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanonda said the first lot of Sinopharm vaccines will be ready for the recipients, who registered during June 14 to 15, while the CRA’s committees will allocate the rest of the vaccines, when the CRA knows the exact amount that will be imported during July and August.

Meanwhile, another 2mn doses of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Thailand from China yesterday, making a total of 10.5mn doses delivered so far.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok posed on its Facebook yesterday that “The new lot of 2 million doses of Sinovac arrives in Bangkok now. China has so far delivered 12 lots of vaccines totaling 10.5 million doses to Thailand. The Chinese vaccines will help Thais in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Thailand, fight’”.

Elsewhere, the managing director of Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) Withoon Danwiboon said the GPO is operating as facilitator between Zuellig Pharma Ltd, which is a supplier of Moderna vaccine in Thailand, and private hospitals here.

As such, the GPO is now in the process of drafting vaccine purchasing agreements between the company and the GPO, which could be signed by early August.

After signing the agreements, Zuellig Pharma will start to hand over 5 million doses of vaccines to the GPO for further distribution.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 24 June 2021 - 15:49:32 

More good news!  With the Chinese saying their vaccine is good, and with the highly educated Thai officials rubber stamping the approval, everything is great despite infections and deaths.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Former Philippines president ‘Noynoy’ Aquino dies aged 61
Electricity outage to affect Kathu
Raids net five drug suspects, firearms in Rassada, Koh Kaew
Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors
Phuket airport readies for July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket reopening now official! |:| June 23
Layan beach encroachers given seven days eviction notice
Electricity outage to affect Patong
Man, 79, dies after motorbike hit head-on by 18-wheeled truck 
Phuket’s sixth COVID death was 78-year-old woman
CCSA outlines ‘contingency plan’ criteria for shutting down Phuket Sandbox
Cabinet approves Phuket sandbox
Deep south arrivals face 14-day mandatory quarantine
Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work
Second Astra jab brought forward again

 

Phuket community
Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

USA has Thailand on level 3 Reconsider Travel advisory. So will the extensive insurance cover needed...(Read More)

Sinopharm vaccine gets the green light

More good news! With the Chinese saying their vaccine is good, and with the highly educated Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

The good news is that with a 6% increase, the number of tourists will increase to -- six percent mor...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

It's not flights of foreigners that will bring Covid into Phuket, it's Thais coming in by ca...(Read More)

Layan beach encroachers given seven days eviction notice

The beach became a forlorn, dangerous and trashy place when these businesses were removed. However a...(Read More)

Vaccination registration for non-working foreigners in Phuket opens

Dave C, Thank you. I used the grey when I should have used the blue. Now I await the police to come ...(Read More)

Phuket tipped to receive 6% more visitors

"Mr Narong said visitors ... would arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Fr...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

And how many returns on this 5 flight’s Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies for July 1

88 people on each flight, and how many of this are thai’s. ...(Read More)

Phuket pub, bar entertainment workers plea to return to work

Easy answer - Control the bridge and allow entertainment to re-open. See my proposal in vaccination...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 