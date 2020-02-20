Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit

PHUKET: A tragic shooting earlier today (Feb 20) in Wichit has left one dead and another injured in hospital in what police believe was a suicide motivated by jealousy.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 February 2020, 05:22PM

Police examining the scene of the shooting at the Future Condo in Wichit which left one dead and one injured. Photo: Wichit Police

According to initial reports, Phuket native Nonthawat Thipcharoen, 25, was shot in the head at a room on the 8th floor of the Future Condo on Chao Fa West Rd, Moo 2, Wichit that was rented by his girlfriend, Chonlana Maikuntha, 21 and her flat-mate, Methita Kaew-orn, 21.

Chonlana was injured in the shooting, seemingly by the same bullet that killed Nonthawat.

Capt Natthee Phichitchainithimat of Wichit Police, together with Ruamjai rescue workers and a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital, were notified of the incident and attended the scene at 11am this morning.

Police found Chonlana and Methita sitting in front of the condominium office on the first floor.

Chonlana, who was bleeding from her wound, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital for surgery immediately as the bullet appeared to still be lodged in her arm.

On inspecting the room where the incident occurred, police found blood on the floor and Nonthawat laying face up on the bed, with a gunshot to his head. Nearby they found a gun and a bullet shell.

Nonthawat’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination.

Methita told police that she and Chonlana rented and lived in the room together and that Nonthawat often visited. She also confirmed that the couple quarreled frequently.

She confirmed that this morning she returned from work and slept on the sofa in the living room only to be woken shortly after by the sound of a gunshot.

Running to the bedroom she saw Nonthawat dead lying face up on the bed and Chonlana bleeding from her injury and in tears.

Methita called 191 for medical assistance then took Chonlana down to the first floor to inform the condo manager about the incident.

Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Arayapan Pukbuakhao, who also examined the scene, said police will question Chonlana after her surgery to clarify exactly what happened.

However, at this stage, Col Arayapan confirmed police believe the signs point to a possible suicide motivated by jealousy on Nonthawat’s behalf.