Singha Obstacle Trail 2020 Laguna Phuket cancelled

TRIATHLON: Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economy, Singha Corporation, the event owner, has decided to cancel the Singha Obstacle Trail Laguna Phuket on Nov 1.

Triathlon
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 12:04PM

The announcement of cancellation. Photo: Singha Obstacle Trail Facebook page.

The Singha Obstacle Trail at Singha Park Chiang Rai will take place as planned on Dec 6.

In light of the cancellation there are 3 options that athletes can choose from:

1. Transfer your entry to the Singha Obstacle Trail in Chiang Rai on Dec 6.

2. Transfer your slot to another person for event The Singha Obstacle Trail at Singha Park Chiang Rai in the same distance as the initial registration. If you select this option, you will receive a code to re-register for your friend in the registration system.

 3. Get a refund of your entry fee (100% refundable on the registration fee)

Examples of refund (based on registration fee only)

• Early Bird (before 29 Feb 2020)

Solo Sprint 8 km.

- Price per event B850. Refundable amount = B850

- Price per 3 events B2,040. Refundable amount B2,040 / 3 = B680

Solo Loin Heart 15 km.

- Price per event B1,150 baht. Refundable amount = B1,150

- Price per 3 events B2,760 baht. Refundable amount B2,760 / 3 = B920

Team 24 km. (4 persons)

- Price per event B3,000. Refundable amount = B3,000

- Price per 3 events B7,200. Refundable amount B7,200 / 3 = B2,400

 Family & Kids Walk/Run 2 km.

- Price per event B300. Refundable amount = B300

• Registered from 1 Mar 2020 onward

Solo Sprint 8 km.

- Price per event B1,050. Refundable amount = 1,050 baht

- Price per 3 events B2,520. Refundable amount 2,520 / 3 = B840

 Solo Loin Heart 15 km.

- Price per event B1,350 baht. Refundable amount = B1,350

- Price per 3 events B3,240 baht. Refundable amount 3,240 / 3 = B1,080

 Team 24 km. (4 Persons)

- Price per event B3,300 baht. Refundable amount = B3,300

- Price per 3 events B7,920 baht. Refundable amount 7,920 / 3 = B2,640

Family & Kids Walk/Run 2 km.

- Price per event B300. Refundable amount B300

Please note that applications must be sent before September 30, 2020. Once all details have been updated the transfer of refunds will begin on Oct 1, 2020.

The registration platform to apply and choose from the above 3 options can be found here: https://event.thaimtb.com/event.php?e=481

Follow this process: Login > My event > Edit

***Please submit before 30 Sept, 2020 otherwise your name will be automatically transferred to The Singha Obstacle Trail at Singha Park Chiang Rai, 6 Dec, 2020.

 “We would like to apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and support. On behalf of Sports Republic Thailand and Singha Corporation, we wish everyone good health and hope to see you again racing with us very soon,” the event organisers said.

