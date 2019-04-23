PHUKET: The Singha Laguna Phuket Open will return to the Asian Development Tour (ADT) schedule for its third consecutive edition from May 16 to 19 next month.

By Press Release

Tuesday 23 April 2019, 03:48PM

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij of Thailand – Winner of the 2018 Singha Laguna Phuket Open. Photo: All Thailand Golf Tour

The popular event, co-sanctioned with the All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGT), will mark the ADT’s third leg in Thailand this season following the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship and the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation 2019 in January and February.

A stellar international field of 144 players will tee off at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket for the highly-rated event, which offers a prize purse of B2,000,000 (approximately US$63,860).

The resort has played host to numerous professional tournaments since its comprehensive course revamp in 2016 and has proven to be a happy hunting ground for local golfers. It is also a former host venue on the Asian Tour.

In the inaugural edition in 2017, the Singha Laguna Phuket Open welcomed a worthy champion in Thailand’s Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol, who secured his maiden victory with a winning total of 27-under-par 253. He had led from start to finish.

That same year, Suttijet Kooratanapisan of Thailand etched his name into history books when he carded a stunning 59 in the final round, which remains the record lowest round on the ADT and the premier Asian Tour till date.

In 2018, young Thai Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij dominated the field to secure a wire-to-wire victory where he won by six shots. The Phetchaburi-native golfer went on to claim his second ADT title in November to finish third on the Merit ranks, thereby earning his Asian Tour card for the 2019 season.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Chief Operating Officer, lauded the return of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open onto the growing ADT schedule.

“Phuket has always been a popular destination for our members for obvious reasons. It is a spectacular location with a wealth of activities at your fingertips at the ever-hospitable Laguna Phuket.

“We would like to thank Laguna Phuket and Singha, the joint-title sponsors, and the All Thailand Golf Tour for their unwavering dedication towards the development of golf in the region,” said Cho.

“Thai golfers have traditionally been strong contenders on the ADT. Sadom Kaewkanjana lifted his maiden ADT trophy at the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation 2019 in February and went on to make a stunning breakthrough on the Asian Tour two months later in Bangladesh.

“We hope to see more young and exciting talents bursting onto the scene through the staging of this event,” Cho added.

Jakraphong Thongyai, All Thailand Golf Tour Commissioner, said: “I am always glad to host the event along with the ADT. We strongly believe that this event will be as successful as the previous years. On behalf of the ATGT, I would like to send our sincere thanks to the Asian Tour and the Asian Development Tour for the support and dedication in growing the game across Asia.

“The ATGT would also like to thank Laguna Phuket for their wonderful support for the third conservative year and we hope to continue this event with the ADT for many years ahead. Our players always enjoy visiting Laguna Phuket, the destination has a variety of hotel accommodation and fantastic recreational facilities, with the golf course conveniently situated at the heart of the resort,” Jay added.

The leading seven players on the final ADT Order of Merit will earn playing rights on the premier Asian Tour for the 2020 season.

All ADT events offer Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. The winner will receive at least six OWGR points while the top six players and ties will also earn points based on a sliding scale.