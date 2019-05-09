PHUKET: Award-wining Laguna Golf Phuket golf course will host the third edition of All Thailand Golf Tour’s “Singha Laguna Phuket Open” – a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor.

Thursday 9 May 2019, 02:09PM

Aiming to establish an annual “All Thailand Golf Tour” in Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 will be held during Thursday May 16 – Sunday May 19 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanctioned golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). First tee time starts at 7am daily, spectators welcome, entry is free.

Grandly certified with Official World Golf Ranking this year, the Open will see top professional players from within Thailand as well as in the region collect the score and rank their performance on world golf scale while vying for more than B2 million prize fund.

Mr Paul Wilson, group golf director, representing award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket, said “There will be several homegrown golfers playing in the tournament, emphasising Laguna Golf Phuket and Asian Development Tour’s shared commitment of developing the game in Asia and inspiring junior golfers.

“I’d like to also congratulate All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGT) on being recognised in Official World Golf Ranking, an outstanding achievement that will take the professional golf community in Thailand to the next level. I believe working with a likeminded and committed partner like ATGT is part of the reason Laguna Phuket won gold as Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand” he concluded.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Banyan Tree Group is sponsoring a hole-in-one prize worth US$10,000 of stay at Banyan Tree Phuket for the pros to test their skills at the Open’s 16th hole (par 3, 233 yards).

With the world-class golf course and facilities, excellent condition and Asian hospitality along with PGA-branded golf academy, Laguna Golf Phuket is ready to welcome the professional golfers to the Open. Golf enthusiasts and spectators are encouraged to view the Open and cheer on their favourite pros at Laguna Golf Phuket during the four-day event. Final rounds on May 18-19 will be broadcast live on True Visions (True Sport5, channel 684).

Golfers and spectators will also get to enjoy a wide range of Laguna Phuket resort’s services and facilities such as world-renown Banyan Tree Spas, Angsana Spas and Gallery Shopping, Laguna Tours, Canal Village amidst the scenic tropical parkland along the three-kilometre stretch of Bangtao Beach. A visit to Laguna Lifestyle Hub in the heart of the resort is recommended for those who wish to learn more about Laguna Phuket and explore opportunities to own the resort’s residential and investment property development projects.

For more details, visit www.lagunagolfphuket.com/singha-laguna-phuket-open-2019