Phuket Province and Laguna Golf Phuket have again been selected as the premier venues to host All Thailand Golf Tour 2018’s “Singha Laguna Phuket Open” – a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor. Aiming to expand “All Thailand Golf Tour” to Thailand’s leading tourism destination and promote Phuket Province as a sports tourism hub, Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2018 will be held during Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 May 2018 at Laguna Golf Phuket as a co-sanctioned golf event with Asian Development Tour (ADT). It will see the top professional players vying for more than 2 million baht prize fund. First tee time starts at 7am daily. Highlights will be broadcast on True Visions Sports Channel, with live broadcast shown on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be various hospitality and activities throughout the week including golf-related and lifestyle merchandise. Spectators welcome – entry is free! *the course and golf academy will be fully booked by the event during 7 – 13 May 2018.
