333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail

Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail

PHUKET: The Criminal Court yesterday (Jan 18) denied bail to a Singaporean held over alleged connections with the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

crimepoliceimmigration
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 January 2023, 01:46PM

Immigration police arrest Daryl Cai Younghui at Phuket airport on Jan 16. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Immigration police arrest Daryl Cai Younghui at Phuket airport on Jan 16. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Daryl Cai Younghui, 32, a close associate of Apirak Kothi, the founder of the infamous Ponzi scheme, was arrested on Monday at Phuket airport while waiting to catch a flight to his home country.

The Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest last November for his alleged involvement in the scheme that caused B2.4 billion of financial damage, reports the Bangkok Post.

Yesterday the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sought to detain him for 12 days for further questioning and opposed a bail request.

Younghui’s lawyer submitted a request worth B500,000 as he told the court his client agreed to wear a tracking device while on bail.

The court rejected the proposal and deemed him a flight risk.

Younghui was later taken to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Phuket Property

Responding to the news, Italian-Thai model Sarah Casinghini, the suspect’s wife, said her husband would prove his innocence.

According to the DSI, Younghui colluded with Apirak in operating the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme in which more than 9,800 people fell prey with damages estimated at B2.5 billion.

Younghui’s arrest followed the couple’s appearance on a talk show on the ONE31 digital TV channel on Jan 11.

Ms Casinghini claimed on the programme that she was not involved in the Forex-3D scheme, adding that her husband had returned to Thailand to try and prove he was innocent of any crimes linked to the scheme.

Younghui was reported to have fled to Singapore from Thailand on Oct 25 last year, after the DSI pressed charges against him, including colluding to obtain loans to defraud and public fraud.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month
More direct flights from China en route
Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support
Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister
DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials
Tourism workers run short
BoT plans to launch virtual banks by 2025
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 80 million visitors by 2027, Search ends for missing expat diver, New advertising rules || January 18
Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again
Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can become Global Citizens with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
Search for missing Romanian expat draws to a close
Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027
China back to ‘normal’, says vice-premier

 

Phuket community
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket

Can only be FIT’s as tour operators have not been allowed to operate as yet so so they really expe...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

5* Hotels, no shortage. Seems they train, appreciate and pay staff well. Average Thai Hotel industry...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

So, a dirty official at DSI simply gets transferred to another department where he can continue his ...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

There we go , hopeless, again. Transfer, transfer. De man should be immidiately on 'non active&#...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

@Kurt. Invite is a word confused by the translation. It's more like 'demand.' If you can...(Read More)

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

My suggestion for Ukraine authorities would be to contact a certain Helicopter crash expert/expat on...(Read More)

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

@Galong. Sarcasm is one thing, ageing is another. You can be forgiven for ageing. Sarcasm is the low...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

Nobody wants to work anymore , no integrity. It's a global problem . I remember when people were...(Read More)

Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth

Saphan Hin has been "no go" area at night time as long as I have been here 20+ yrs, whole ...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

Many times we read the word 'invite'. Officials/police invite criminals/culprits instead go...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners

 