THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

PHUKET: A Singaporean man suffered serious injuries but is alive after he fell from the fourth-floor apartment where he was staying in Patong earlier today (Nov 27).

patongtourismaccidentsSafetyhealthpolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 07:18PM

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

« »

Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Watcharapong Praipan confirmed that the man is currently in care at Patong Hospital, but declined to confirm the Singaporean’s name or age.

Lt Col Watcharapong declined to give any more details about the incident, saying that he did not even know what caused the man’s four-storey fall.

“I don’t know. Let him recover first, then I will go to talk with him later,” he said just after 6pm this evening.

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said he was called to the scene, at the southern end of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, at 11:36am.

Mr Paitoon explained that he and ambulance staff arrived to find the man on the floor inside a small one-storey building located in front of the apartment block where the man was staying.

Thai Residential

The Singaporean was lying face up on the floor, after crashing through the roof and the ceiling.

“He was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts. He was conscious, unable to move his arms or legs. He could speak with me and the nurses in English. He said that he had fallen from from the fourth floor,” Mr Paitoon said.

The Singaporean was rushed to Patong Hospital, where he remains in care, Mr Paitoon confirmed.

However, Mr Paitoon also said that he too had yet to identify the man, who he estimated was not over than 30 years old.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mains water supply outage to hit widespread areas across central, northern Phuket
Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Revered monks win Unesco recognition |:| November 27
New committee countermands ban on toxic farm chemicals
Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers
Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers
MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro
Live online CCTV watches over leatherback turtle nest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops seek motive in freezer murder case |:| November 26
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized
7kg plastic waste, underwear found in dead wild deer
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up
MP Pareena charged over chicken farm

 

Phuket community
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)

MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro

As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

The 'Belle' was not towed to Phuket by any other vessel! It did sail on own power to Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up

Wow- a whole 10k each. Life is cheap....(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Can we expect soon a photo of Mr Wiwat, Director/Chief of Phuket Marine Office, with his finger poin...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Well, the weekly drugs busts in Thailand show that the drugs industry is doing very, very well. But ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

That cruise ship must be technically equipped to avoid such incidents.The person responsible for ste...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@BenPendejo. Yup, you are right. It is all about lack of education, lack of thinking ability, lack ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@ Gerry. Once again. Do not mix up different matters. For 'chipping' info you have to knock...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thanyapura Football
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket