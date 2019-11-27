Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong

PHUKET: A Singaporean man suffered serious injuries but is alive after he fell from the fourth-floor apartment where he was staying in Patong earlier today (Nov 27).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 07:18PM

The Singaporean man is alive after falling four storeys and crashing through the roof and ceiling while landing in a building below. Photo: DDPM-Patong Municipality

Patong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Watcharapong Praipan confirmed that the man is currently in care at Patong Hospital, but declined to confirm the Singaporean’s name or age.

Lt Col Watcharapong declined to give any more details about the incident, saying that he did not even know what caused the man’s four-storey fall.

“I don’t know. Let him recover first, then I will go to talk with him later,” he said just after 6pm this evening.

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said he was called to the scene, at the southern end of Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, at 11:36am.

Mr Paitoon explained that he and ambulance staff arrived to find the man on the floor inside a small one-storey building located in front of the apartment block where the man was staying.

The Singaporean was lying face up on the floor, after crashing through the roof and the ceiling.

“He was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts. He was conscious, unable to move his arms or legs. He could speak with me and the nurses in English. He said that he had fallen from from the fourth floor,” Mr Paitoon said.

The Singaporean was rushed to Patong Hospital, where he remains in care, Mr Paitoon confirmed.

However, Mr Paitoon also said that he too had yet to identify the man, who he estimated was not over than 30 years old.