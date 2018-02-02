PHUKET: A 36-year-old Singaporean man sustained serious injuries last night after crashing his car into the fence surrounding Heroines Monument in Thalang.

Friday 2 February 2018, 11:18AM

Singaporean national Ang Kom Lin, 36, was unconscious when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Warawut Sensoap of the Thalang Police was notified of an accident on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound by village headman of Moo 3 Baan Tha Rua in Srisoonthorn, Chalermchai Klongngam, at 8:20pm yesterday (Feb1).

Capt Warawut, Sen Sgt Maj Sutee Maneesing and Sen Sgt Maj Jessada Sangjan of the Thalang Police together with rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Bangkok-registered Toyota Fortuner crashed into the monument fence. A nearby power pole was also damaged.

Inside the car was Ang Kom Lin, 36, unconscious in the driver seat.

It was reported that at the time rescue workers arrived Mr Lin had no pulse so was immediately taken to Thalang Hospital. After receiving treatment from hospital staff his pulse returned. However, due to the severity of his injuries he was transferred to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.

Capt Warawut said, “Witnesses told us that the car was heading from Pa Khlok towards Cherng Talay. The car first collided with the monument fence, the driver lost control, hit the power casing the car to spin two times before crashing into the monument fence again.

“At this stage we believed Mr Lin may have fallen asleep at the wheel. However, we are continuing our investigation by checking CCTV. We will question Mr Lin when he is in better condition to find the cause of the accident,” Capt Warawut added.