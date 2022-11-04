Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Singaporean man died after he lost control of the motorbike he was riding on the coastal road south of Kamala and crashed head-on into an oncoming six-wheeled truck yesterday (Nov 3).

tourismtransportSafetydeathaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 November 2022, 11:45AM

Photo: Kamala Police

Photo: Kamala Police

Kamala Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Atcha Yatiwat said his officers were notified of the accident at 11:45am.

Officers arrived to find the red Honda Click 125 motorbike stuck under a Hino truck.

The Singaporean man was unconscious and unresponsive, and presumed dead, at the scene. Kusoildharm foundation rescue workers transported his body to Patong Hospital.

While police asked for the man’s identity to be withheld pending his next of kin being notified, officers confirmed that his passenger, Singaporean national Natalie Yi, also 29, suffered internal injuries in the accident.

Paramedics from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) rushed her to Patong Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, who police have yet to name, told officers that he was unable to avoid the collision. He was rounding the curve when he saw the motorbike swerve into his lane and crash into the front of the truck.

Following their inspection of the accident site and the driver’s statement, officers said they believed that the Singaporean man was unfamiliar with the road and lost control of the motorbike while navigating the curve.

Kamala Police said they were coordinating with the Singapore embassy in Bangkok over the incident.

*The Phuket News is also withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed his next of kin has been notified.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 04 November 2022 - 15:08:59 

@Capricornball   Or maybe  he had a valid driver license and just drove recklessly. Btw, would you ride a bike in your home without a license ? Everyone coming here driving without a license and being totally inexperienced driving a bike is at his own fault.

Nasa12 | 04 November 2022 - 14:22:12 

Two Russians and a Thai woman were killed and two Frenchmen injured in an accident involving two motorcycles and a taxi in Phuket early Friday morning.  Local police say the accident happened in front of Siam Commercial Bank Rawai.

Old guy | 04 November 2022 - 13:21:30 

Was he licensed? Unfamiliar bike on an unfamiliar road probably going flat out uphill. A recipe for disaster.

Fascinated | 04 November 2022 - 12:35:13 

One can tell that tourists are back, wobbling all over the road and even stopping in the middle. Its a shame they don't realise the bikes are not holiday toys and they are on some of the most dangerous roads in the world. The first of many unfortunatly, laem Singh Bend is another blackspot as they stop to look at the view, forgetting who is behind them.

Capricornball | 04 November 2022 - 12:17:59 

No mention of rider being unlicensed??? And of course, never any info on rental company illegally renting motorbike to unlicensed driver.  The mighty baht takes precedence over all else, including the lives of foreigners killed on vacation. I'll even guess the motrorbike rental company will meet Ms. Yi at the hospital to see how she'll be paying for the motorbike damage.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill’s partial re-opening, Bike crashes, Bypass hotel demolition on track || November 4
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road
Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident
TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans
Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate
Government defends foreign land ownership proposal
Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles
Weather warning issued for Phuket
Demolition of bypass hotel on track
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Marina project concerns, Bar raids nets arrests, World Cup matches || November 3
Inaugural Qanot Sharq Airlines flight touches down in Phuket
More Layan Beach venues removed by police
Google wants AI in one thousand languages
Bypass from Central regions to South due in 2025, says dept

 

Phuket community
Demolition of bypass hotel on track

@Kurt Better don't use the road the coming days. ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

@Capricornball Or maybe he had a valid driver license and just drove recklessly. Btw, would you r...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Two Russians and a Thai woman were killed and two Frenchmen injured in an accident involving two mot...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

paperwood (as is water) is a renewable resource, don't make such a big fuss over it. Can always ...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Was he licensed? Unfamiliar bike on an unfamiliar road probably going flat out uphill. A recipe for ...(Read More)

Downhill lane on Patong Hill to reopen to cars, small vehicles

Too bad, I took the motorbike path over a few days ago, and it was the most pleasant ride over the h...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

One can tell that tourists are back, wobbling all over the road and even stopping in the middle. Its...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

No mention of rider being unlicensed??? And of course, never any info on rental company illegally re...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

The Thai society and education system teaches to strictly follow direction and tradition. In this ...(Read More)

Phuket office apologises for recycling suicide death certificate

Many many times this happens in Immigration too, another people passport page. Whit passport whit al...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 