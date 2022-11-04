Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Singaporean man died after he lost control of the motorbike he was riding on the coastal road south of Kamala and crashed head-on into an oncoming six-wheeled truck yesterday (Nov 3).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 4 November 2022, 11:45AM

Photo: Kamala Police

Kamala Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Atcha Yatiwat said his officers were notified of the accident at 11:45am.

Officers arrived to find the red Honda Click 125 motorbike stuck under a Hino truck.

The Singaporean man was unconscious and unresponsive, and presumed dead, at the scene. Kusoildharm foundation rescue workers transported his body to Patong Hospital.

While police asked for the man’s identity to be withheld pending his next of kin being notified, officers confirmed that his passenger, Singaporean national Natalie Yi, also 29, suffered internal injuries in the accident.

Paramedics from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) rushed her to Patong Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the truck, who police have yet to name, told officers that he was unable to avoid the collision. He was rounding the curve when he saw the motorbike swerve into his lane and crash into the front of the truck.

Following their inspection of the accident site and the driver’s statement, officers said they believed that the Singaporean man was unfamiliar with the road and lost control of the motorbike while navigating the curve.

Kamala Police said they were coordinating with the Singapore embassy in Bangkok over the incident.

*The Phuket News is also withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed his next of kin has been notified.