333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singapore secure share of the spoils with convincing comeback win

Singapore secure share of the spoils with convincing comeback win

CRICKET: Touring season continued at the ACG last weekend (Nov12-13) as Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) arrived to face off against the island’s very own Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) XI in two 30-over matches.

Cricket
By Curt Livermore

Thursday 17 November 2022, 01:45PM

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

« »

Phuket headed into the first game looking to continue their impressive recent form and would do just that with a solid 3-wicket victory before SCC, buoyed by strong reinforcements hit back with a 34-run win to deny the home side another series win.

After winning the toss on a scorching Saturday morning (Nov 12), outgoing SCC skipper Rohit elected to make use of the conditions in batting first.

The heat would instead be felt by the batting side, however, as Jagsir Brar, who has quickly cemented himself as Phuket’s premium quick bowler produced another devastating spell of 3-14 in his 6 overs whilst Oliver Fitch backed up nicely with 2 wickets which included a ball England’s Jimmy Anderson would be proud of.

The visitors would have been in serious trouble if not for a brilliantly measured knock from Adjitya (53) who was one of only two batters to make double figures as SCC posted a respectable 140/9 from their allotted 30 overs.

A shocking 49 extras (which included a mammoth 42 wides) somewhat stained an otherwise excellent bowling effort from the PCG, much to the disgust of captain and stand-in wicket-keeper Curt Livermore. Nevertheless, the home side will have been happy enough at the half way stage confident in chasing down the 141-run target.

Following the lunch break, openers Joe Ninan (19) and Rishi (17) combined for a 25-run opening stand before the former was adjudged LBW.

Livermore’s (2) only contribution was to barbecue the unfortunate Rishi who was looking in good touch before he too was given out LBW the very next ball.

The visitors will have felt well in the game before the reliable Manish (51) stepped up with a perfectly measured half-century to all but lock up the game before the PCG lower order finished the job to take a 1-0 lead after the opening day.

Ruthless streak

The following morning saw the same tactics employed by SCC after winning toss, electing to bat first on another brutally hot day. Much like the previous morning, the first innings followed an almost identical pattern as Brar continued his ruthless streak, this time claiming 4 wickets from his 6 overs.

Lenny Leerdam proved tricky to deal with as the left-arm operator claimed figures of 3-32 on an excellent PCG debut as the visitors posted a slightly improved 149 all-out from 29 overs. Once again, ill-discipline with the bowling added an unnecessary 35 extras to the total although the PCG will have still felt confident in wrapping up the series 2-0 as the players headed in for lunch.

Following the break opener Simon Wetherell (52) wasted little time in getting on with things crashing a straight 6 in just the second over. A well-executed maiden over from SCC opening bowler Vikas kept Livermore (3) quiet at the other end before cleaning up the PCG captain in the 5th over. As wickets began to fall around him, Wetherell maintained his early tempo and by the 15th over had brought up his half-century.

Post drinks break saw Phuket quickly lose Hamilton (6) and Rhys-Thomas (0) before Wetherell, who struggled to see much of the strike, was caught in the 20th over leaving the PCG behind in the game at 84/5.

Unfortunately for the hosts, their chances of another victory quickly slipped away as Anthony Van Blerk (19) would be the only remaining batter to provide a significant contribution as an excellent spell from Duncan ripped through the PCG tail as his side claimed a 34-run win inside 29 overs.

Post-match presentations saw Duncan pick up a well-deserved man of the match award for his spell of 2-12 from 5 overs (no wides) as well as his 30 runs with the bat.

Wetherell received the man of the match award from the visitors for his run-a-ball 52 in a losing cause before both sides sat down to enjoy the T20 world cup final.

Aditya received man of the match for his efforts of 3-39 and 53 runs scored in the first game. For Phuket Brar impressed all weekend with figures of 7-49 over both games whilst Manish’s match clinching half century on the opening day was the other performance of note.

Phuket Cricket would like to thank Singapore Cricket Club for a memorable weekend and hope to welcome them back to the ACG in the near future.

Another quick turnaround follows before regulars and good friends British Club Bangkok arrive this weekend (Nov 19-20) for their annual double-header against domestic sides Patong Penguins and The Village Cricket Club.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket proposes to host part of SEA and Asian Para Games
Badminton World Tour finals moved from China to Thailand because of COVID
Government offers World Cup loan
Phuket athletes set for National Youth Games regionals
Broadcast fees drop ‘by a little’
Russell a winner at last in São Paulo GP
Buttler lauds Stokes as ‘one of the greats’ as England win T20 World Cup
Investment urged in women’s rugby after stirring World Cup
Arsenal five points clear after Man City stunned by Brentford
Russell wins at last in Brazil sprint
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
Magnussen scores sensational first pole for Haas in Brazil
Phuket come out on top in action packed weekend of cricket
Top-ranked Atthaya scoops LPGA Rookie of Year award
Broadcast agency shot from both sides over funds for World Cup TV rights

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

No 'golden road' money in that @Kamala Pete- that's the problem even though it is the be...(Read More)

Local man wins B12mn on lottery

Good luck to him- he'll certainly find who his real friends are! Looks like it was a very fortui...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

@JohnC, About (still?) missing persons, I am sure all westerners who went missing during Tsunami a...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

...And, what a nonsense photo self kick show. Greater nonsense than that MoU thing, tssss, only in ...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Mr Boontham's call for 'confidence' in Thai tsunami-warning system is laughable seen the...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

If they do these drugs tests/weapon checks at Phuket Airport, all tourist transport to/from airport ...(Read More)

Apec protesters warned to stay away

The Thai army stand by with tanks, amoured cars, the Thai navy with gun boats on the river against T...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

I hope the tuk tuk mafia are high on the list of those to be tested. While doing that thoroughly che...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Approaching the 18th anniversary of the tsunami you would think those listed as "missing" ...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Sorry Kurt, no Thai can manage this. You probably have to volunteer !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 