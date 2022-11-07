333 at the beach
Singapore Navy visits Phuket

PHUKET: Two warships from the Republic of Singapore Navy made port in Phuket for a friendly visit on the weekend.


By The Phuket News

Monday 7 November 2022, 04:10PM

The stealth frigate RSS Stalwart in Phuket. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The stealth frigate RSS Stalwart and the Victory-class corvette RSS Vigilance docked at the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Cape Panwa on Saturday (Nov 5).

Leading the welcoming party to greet the guests was Capt Pongmit Narongkun, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy’s Third Area Command, also based at Cape Panwa.

The visit was “in order to strengthen international relations and connect the relationship between the navies of both countries. It is also a study of the culture, traditions and activities of Thai people in Phuket, the Third Area Command explained in its report of the visit.

At 62 metres long, the RSS has a top speed of 37 knots and carries a complement of 49 sailors with eight officers.

The RSS Stalwart, at 114m long is the he fifth ship of the Formidable-class stealth frigate of the Republic of Singapore Navy. Launched in 2005, the ship has a top speed of 27 knots and a range of 4,200 nautical miles (7,800km), and carries a complement of 71 sailors, excluding air crew detachment of about 19 personnel.

The two warships are expected to depart Phuket today (Nov 7).

