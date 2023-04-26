British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis

SINGAPORE: A prisoner convicted of conspiracy to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis was hanged today (Apr 26), Singapore authorities have confirmed, ignoring international calls for the city-state to abolish capital punishment.

drugsdeathcrime
By AFP

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 10:00AM

Members of Tangaraju Suppiah’s family pleaded for clemency from the authorities on Sunday (Apr 23) and urged a retrial, which ultimately proved futile. Photo: AFP

Members of Tangaraju Suppiah’s family pleaded for clemency from the authorities on Sunday (Apr 23) and urged a retrial, which ultimately proved futile. Photo: AFP

The execution took place despite a plea by the United Nations Human Rights Office for Singapore to “urgently reconsider” the hanging and calls by British tycoon Richard Branson to halt it.

“Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, had his capital sentence carried out today at Changi Prison Complex,” a spokesman for the Singapore Prisons Service told AFP.

Tangaraju was convicted in 2017 of “abetting by engaging in a conspiracy to traffic” 1,017.9 grams (35.9 ounces) of cannabis, twice the minimum volume required for a death sentence in Singapore.

He was sentenced to death in 2018 and the Court of Appeal upheld the decision.

Branson, a member of the Geneva-based Global Commission on Drug Policy, wrote Monday on his blog that Tangaraju was “not anywhere near” the drugs at the time of his arrest and that Singapore may be about to put an innocent man to death.

Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry responded yesterday that Tangaraju’s guilt had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The ministry said two mobile phone numbers that prosecutors said belonged to him had been used to coordinate the delivery of the drugs.

In many parts of the world - including neighbouring Thailand - cannabis has been decriminalised, with authorities abandoning prison sentences, and rights groups have been heaping pressure on Singapore to abolish capital punishment.

The Asian financial hub has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws and insists the death penalty remains an effective deterrent against trafficking.

But the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights disagrees.

“The death penalty is still being used in a small number of countries, largely because of the myth that it deters crime,” the OHCHR said in a statement yesterday.

Tangaraju’s family pleaded for clemency while also pushing for a retrial.

Today’s execution was the first in six months and 12th since last year in the city-state.

Singapore resumed executions in Mar 2022 after a hiatus of more than two years.

Among those hanged was Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, whose execution sparked a global outcry, including from the United Nations and Branson, because he was deemed to have a mental disability.

The United Nations says the death penalty has not proven to be an effective deterrent globally and is incompatible with international human rights law, which only permits capital punishment for the most serious crimes.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes
Father, son face charges for road rage attack
Government eyes B11bn power subsidy
China envoy lauds Belt and Road push
Navy acquiesces angry residents over forest land
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Understanding Phuket haze, Pattaya to Phuket on foot, Patong police investigation || April 25
Small hotels call to expedite law changes to make them legal
Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell
Democrats push for sex toy legalisation
Sudan rivals agree to 72-hour ceasefire
COVID surges after Songkran
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket man beats man to death, Crackdown on Chinese kidnap-and-ransoms || April 24
Tour minibus runs off road as driver turns to GPS
Artificial reefs boost restoration efforts
Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue

 

Phuket community
Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Yep but they no have problem cutting front of you and when they are front straight away jump on brak...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

Caught on video - but its first reported that he used the "rope" from his pants, then that...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Countries like Sri Lanka and Laos have bankrupted themselves trying to repay these chinese loans - m...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Chinese "investment"? rubbish. They loan huge amounts to Thailand to build the components ...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

One is reminded of Snake Plisken's declaration of Thailand as a US Territory in John Carpenter&#...(Read More)

Democrats push for sex toy legalisation

What would really help stop potential violence is if Cherng Telay police took last year's stal...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

"...sand in the eyes littering" Huh ? A speech from the American ambassador or from the D...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

@JohnC I live here long enough to see that especially the younger generation is questioning author...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

'..needs a international world class investigation' Hahaha ! Right Kurt, The Hague is calli...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Caution- egos at work. Never cut up a Thai- its as if you have called 6 generations of their manhoo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center

 