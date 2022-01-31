Singapore extends F1 contract until 2028

FORMULA ONE: It has been confimed that Singapore will continue to host its F1 Grand Prix as part of the FIA F1 World Championship for another seven years.

Formula-One

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 February 2022, 08:30AM

An aerial view of the last turn. Photo: Calvin Chan / Singapore GP Pte Ltd

An aerial view of the floating platform and post-race fireworks. Photo: Singapore GP Pte Ltd

The Singapore GP will now run until 2028. Photo: Singapore GP Pte Ltd

The extension means the Singapore night race, which debuted in 2008, will now run until 2028, Singapore GP (SGP) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirmed last Thursday (Jan 27).

In the lead up to the 2022 race, all parties will work closely together with relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to refine and implement appropriate protocols to prioritise the health and safety of all participants, staff, fans and the community.

“Even as we deal with the immediate challenges of the pandemic, it is important that we

focus on our recovery and long term growth,” commented S Iswaran, Minister for Transport & Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

“We will ensure that this year’s and future races, as large scale international sporting events, are COVID-safe, informed by the prevailing pandemic situation and public health assessment. We will also work with all stakeholders to ensure the Singapore race is sustainable,” he added.

Starting this year, STB and SGP will work together to reduce the carbon footprint of the Singapore race and foster the transition to more sustainable business models. Initiatives include switching to renewable energy sources, increasing recycling efforts and switching to sustainable materials.

F1 is also exploring maximising logistics and travel efficiency through process and volume optimisation and by using the least carbon intensive transport available. A full sustainability audit will be undertaken, which will guide the development of other green initiatives that will be implemented for the rest of the new term.

As part of its corporate sustainability efforts, SGP will also continue to engage the local community, and encourage diversity amongst event personnel and volunteers.

About 268,000 spectators attended when it was last held in 2019, affirming the night race with a

unique street circuit that runs through the heart of the city as one of the most highly anticipated in the racing calendar.

The Singapore race experience is also elevated by an exciting line-up of lifestyle and entertainment

programmes that extend beyond the Circuit. Since its debut in 2008, the race has generated more than SGD1.5 billion in incremental tourism receipts and attracted more than 550,000 unique international visitors.

“I am delighted that F1 will continue to race in Singapore for another seven years,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1.

“Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia.”