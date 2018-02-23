The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Singapore developer enters deal for new B579mn marina in Phuket

PHUKET: The owner and operator of the ONE°15 Marina at Sentosa Cove in Singapore has bought a 60% stake in a Thai company that already has construction permits to build a B579 million 171-berth marina with adjoining 66-room hotel on 24 rai near the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham, on Phuket’s southeast coast.

construction, economics, marine, property, transport, tourism,

Chris Husted

Friday 23 February 2018, 12:46PM

The project’s total construction cost is estimated to be S$24.3mn (B579,296,120.80).
The project’s total construction cost is estimated to be S$24.3mn (B579,296,120.80).

The Singapore developer, SUTL Enterprise Limited, announced yesterday (Feb 22) that the company had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Makham Bay Marina Co Ltd (MBM), which has its registered office in Bangkok, for S$5.6mn (B133.5mn).

“MBM has construction permits and development rights for a proposed marina to be located at Makham Bay, Phuket, Thailand, for which it holds the land side and accompanying water area body for a 30-year leasehold period,” said the announcement.

The project’s total construction cost is estimated to be S$24.3mn (B579,296,120.80).

As part of the agreement, SUTL will be involved in the design, construction, development, operation and maintenance of an exclusive, world-class integrated marina club and its intended marina facilities.

“The integrated marina club is positioned as a nautical lifestyle resort equipped with yacht chartering for nautical sports and recreation programs, spa & wellness area and hotel room facilities to cater to both members and the general public,” said the announcement.

The project will bear the ONE°15 brand, the statement confirmed.

The facilities will feature a 171-berth marina, which can accommodate super-yachts up to 200 feet and 25 hard-stand spaces with 80 dry-stack storage. The hospitality component will include 66 hotel rooms including four three-bedroom villas, a spa, a gym, a lifestyle pool, meeting rooms, banquet hall and multiple F&B outlets.

Other facilities such as boat brokers’ offices, dive operators, yacht charter companies, retail shops and other nautical lifestyle related outlets are also part of the development.

“When complete, the Project will be the only integrated marina club in the southern part of Phuket, among the island’s most luxurious resorts. In addition, members-only facilities will be provided as part of the overall development to service up to 2,000 members. This is in line with the Group’s vision of focusing and promoting the marina and yachting tourism lifestyle,” said SUTL in the announcement.

cachet resort dewa phuket

“We have been looking for an ideal location to establish a ONE°15 marina in Thailand for a very long time and we believe we have found the right site in Makham Bay. The upcoming marina is adjacent to the only deep seaport in Phuket and being naturally sheltered, it will offer 24-hour access to yachts with no tidal restrictions,” said SUTL Enterprise Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Arthur Tay.

“It is also close to popular destination such as Phi Phi Islands, which may excite many yachters and holiday makers. I believe the location coupled with the added attributes of ONE°15, which has become synonymous with high-end amenities and the warm hospitality of a world-class integrated marina brand, will serve to boost Phuket’s marine industry to the next level.”

Mr Tay said: “Phuket’s marine industry has grown rapidly in the past decade such that the existing marinas are struggling to cope with the demand. The Thai government recognises this burgeoning tourism sector and is keen to develop and promote Phuket as a premium yachting destination by encouraging more investment in infrastructure to support this industry. SUTL Enterprise is pleased to play a part to contribute to the larger plan and at the same time plant the ONE°15 brand in Thailand.”

The ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove, Singapore was the first marina built by SUTL. The Phuket project will be the seventh marina to bear the ONE°15 brand.

Besides its first ONE°15 branded marina outside Singapore – the ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in New York – SUTL is currently providing consultancy services for a soon-to-be-completed project in Indonesia, Jakarta, named Indonesian Navy Club managed by ONE°15. The Group will provide management services for the Indonesian marina upon completion in 2019.

Elsewhere in the region, SUTL is providing consultancy services to a marina in Guishan in Zhuhai, China, that will be named ONE°15 Marina Guishan and which will be managed by SUTL when completed later this year.

Most recently, in October last year, the SUTL clinched a contract to manage a marina in Taihu Lake, Suzhou, China, under the ONE°15 brand.

In addition, SUTL has an agreement with UEM Sunrise Bhd to incorporate a joint venture company to develop a public marina, a private marina and a superyacht marina in Puteri Harbour of Iskandar Puteri in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor. All will be branded ONE°15, the company noted in its announcement.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s infrastructure needs addressing, says Minister of Tourism and Sports

We call it mismanagement in long term planning. Slowing all private developments and accelerate all governmental investments to cope with better road...(Read More)

Campaign to help destitute and impoverished launched in Phuket

Why rich Thailand has homeless & begging people? We have a filthy rich army Junta. Improve the country's image? Be a example, Junta. Let t...(Read More)

B1.5mn budget approved to clean Koh Kaew canals, drains

To make it effective, you have to do this twice a year. It is called: maintenance. Oh, do it everywhere! The photos of serious looking officials ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in fall after rooftop party at luxury Phuket villa

Why is there no safety railing. 20 meters above ground. The builder and local government should be held accountable for this avoidable death....(Read More)

Phuket’s infrastructure needs addressing, says Minister of Tourism and Sports

The Minister talked about matters that we, Residents, already know many years about Phuket. So, who is the Minister bringing to Phuket for driving And...(Read More)

Phuket’s infrastructure needs addressing, says Minister of Tourism and Sports

At last someone has noticed! Of course a better solution would be to tear up the current mass market cheap tourism approach and instead focus on low n...(Read More)

Phuket’s infrastructure needs addressing, says Minister of Tourism and Sports

To be honest, it's too little too late. Phuket is urgently requiring better infrastructure. Just getting around the Island is proving to be diffic...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies in fall after rooftop party at luxury Phuket villa

2 Chinese tour bus crashes, one dies in the underpass and then this, and the week has not even ended. Surprised no Chinese have drowned yet this week....(Read More)

Darasamut Underpass to close tomorrow for signal light maintenance

Well hopefully it's to remove the stupid things, since they're completely redundant now that the centre lane is permanently closed because peo...(Read More)

Car impaled at Chalong Underpass construction site

No wonder it seems that street maintenance or constructions (construction site hedging) are not proper marked and early far enough so motorists have t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.