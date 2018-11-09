THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Singapore crane to raise Phoenix from Phuket seabed

PHUKET: A floating crane is due to arrive from Singapore on Friday to take over the salvage of the tour boat Phoenix, which sank in July and 47 Chinese tourists drowned.

Friday 9 November 2018, 01:31AM

Singaporean salvage divers board a boat in Phuket on Thursday (Nov 8), on their way to examine the wreck of the tour boat Phoenix, ahead of a fresh effort to raise the vessel from the seabed. Photo: Bangkok Post / Achadtaya Chuenniran

Singaporean salvage divers board a boat in Phuket on Thursday (Nov 8), on their way to examine the wreck of the tour boat Phoenix, ahead of a fresh effort to raise the vessel from the seabed. Photo: Bangkok Post / Achadtaya Chuenniran

The arrival of the Singapore team follows the failure of locally hired Spitz Tech Co Ltd to complete the salvage.

Spitz Tech said it had encountered too many problems in trying to refloat the 29-metre vessel, including the death of a member of the team .

Nat Jabjai, Deputy Director-General of the Marine Department, confirmed on Thursday a Singapore company had been hired to raise the Phoenix.

A floating crane was due in Phuket on Friday (Nov 9). Singaporean divers were examining the sunken boat and the condition of the seabed on Thursday, so the crane could move into position as soon as it arrived.

The wreck would be lifted to the surface and the water pumped out of it. It would then be taken to Ratanachai dockyard in Tha Chin Canal, Muang district. He hoped that the salvage would be completed within 15 days.

“If the Phoenix is salvaged, everything will be clear. I hope that tourism will recover” from the tragedy, Mr Nat said. Authorities were waiting to examine the wreck to determine why it sank.

He estimated the cost of the salvage by the Singaporean team at B40 million.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana on Thursday named the new salvage contractor as Seaquest Marine. He said the 1,200-tonne, 100-metre-long floating crane was accompanied by a 34-metre-long tugboat.

The Phoenix capsized and sank in 45 metres of water during a storm off Phuket on July 5 and 47 Chinese tourists drowned. The boat operator had apparently ignored weather warnings. Chinese arrivals in Thailand have plunged since.

Read original story here.

 

 

Kurt | 10 November 2018 - 17:40:28 

... I doubt or they got 10 million. May expect there was a large part commission playing a role, as all of them, the Officals who contracted them, and they themselves thought it was a easy job to do.
Normal is: No cure, no pay. Payment is a part/percentage of the ships value. How much was the value of the Phoenix? The 10 million were not paid in advance, right?  A NACC job to do!

Timothy | 10 November 2018 - 08:58:17 

And the 10 million was actually paid to the first group of idiots? They get paid for not doing the job? I suspect that after dividing the money between a few "influentials" there wasn't enough left to hire a real salvage company. That left Shit Tech and some rusty oil drums.

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 11:30:01 

Mr Nat talks about 15 days? I am sure the Singapore salvage team, including barge and tugboat work much faster. They want to return as fast as possible to S'pore. Time = money. Unless thai Marine Offices want them to lift more thai wrecks in Andaman Sea. Of course except the King Cruiser ferry. She would have to be cut in pieces first.

Capt B | 09 November 2018 - 10:06:26 

Australian Maritime Safety Authority - National Standard for Commercial Vessels - Part C: Design & Construction. Download > Translate & Adopt and draft into Thai Legislation & all your marine safety problems are over !!! 
You might even find that as a result, Thai people will once again resume careers in the Thai Fishing Industry.  Max Headroom ???

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 09:37:48 

S'pore divers examined Phoenix and location prior arrival of crane barge. Excellent anticipating and professional working. I hope PN will interview the professional S'pore salvage group, after lifting, to learn straight forward what was wrong with the Phoenix, and caused this disaster.

