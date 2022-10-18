British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singapore bans film on religious and LGBTQ issues

Singapore bans film on religious and LGBTQ issues

SINGAPORE: A Singapore film on religious and LGBTQ issues that premiered in New York this year has been banned in the city-state because it could create “social division”, authorities said.

religionsex
By AFP

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 02:50PM

A screenshot from the trailer of Ken Kwek’s film #LookAtMe. Photo: IMDb

A screenshot from the trailer of Ken Kwek’s film #LookAtMe. Photo: IMDb

The movie #LookAtMe by Singaporean film-maker Ken Kwek “exceeded the film classification guidelines” and cannot be screened locally, according to a statement issued yesterday (Oct 17) by regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The film premiered in July at the New York Asian Film Festival, where it was in competition for Best Feature and won a Special Jury award for Best Performance.

IMDA’s statement, issued jointly with the country’s culture and interior ministries, said the film “denigrates a religious community and has the potential to cause enmity and social division in Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society”.

It revolves around a lead character who takes offence at a male pastor’s stand on homosexuality and posts an “incendiary” comment on social media which goes viral.

Tensions arise, with the protagonist “plotting a revenge attack” on the pastor, who is also portrayed as engaging in an act prohibited by his religious faith.

“The context may be seen to be suggesting or encouraging violence against the pastor,” IMDA said.

The team behind the movie said in a statement they were disappointed with the decision and will lodge an appeal.

“#LookAtMe is a work of cinematic fiction. The film seeks to entertain and encourage conversations on important social issues that are relevant to Singapore,” they said.

The team voiced hope that Singapore residents will be able to watch the film, which it said had been selected for screening at the Singapore International Film Festival in December.

While the city-state boasts a modern and vibrant culture, attitudes towards homosexuality remain conservative.

However, support for gay rights has been growing in recent years, with huge crowds attending Singapore’s annual Pink Dot gay rights rally.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in August said the country will repeal a colonial-era law criminalising sex between men, but will continue to define marriage as between a man and a woman.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full
Weather warning issued as deluges continue
Demand for cheaper Phuket travel
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town recovers after worst flooding in 30 years || October 17
Russian ‘kamikaze drones’ strike Kyiv: Ukraine
Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters
Floodwaters recede in Phuket Town, other areas remain affected
Mountain B pub fire claims 25th victim
Phuket Town suffers worst flooding in 30 years
Marine Police help flood victims in the heart of Phuket Town
One lane reopens at Kamala landslide
Major roads affected by flooding
Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips
Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center
Tham Luang cave re-opens

 

Phuket community
Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

@ Kurt I am willing to bet that the number of tourists will come back to pre Covid times in the ne...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

@Kurt And if you search the internet well,you will find out that parts of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur ...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

@harald, everyone of us who see/experience the functioning of police, Immigration, public transport ...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

Which future @christysweet? The ice age predicted in 1974? Or the one that computer modelling (GIGO)...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

... , coz one ask ending cemented corruption. Slowly but sure Phuket embedded corruption coming yea...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Expensive Phuket better lower its prices. It is seen the time we live in overpriced. And start with ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

International are air fares sky rocketing due to high fuel prices, longer flying routes to avoid war...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Recalling the photo's of the empty Phuket reservoirs last time, its a pity that when the right t...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

@Fascinated: Its a combination of over concreting, deforestation, no capacity adjustment/developing...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Unfortunately can't edit posts. All my recent round trip flight to Swampy costs have been in the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 