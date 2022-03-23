BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket

Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket

PHUKET: Kevin Cheok, Singapore Ambassador to Thailand, has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Phuket to discuss plans to re-open cruise tourism between the two islands.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 05:34PM

Singapore Ambassador Kevin Cheok (left) speaks with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew earlier today (Mar 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Singapore Ambassador Kevin Cheok (left) speaks with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew earlier today (Mar 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong welcomed Ambassador Cheok at the Phuket Governor’s Lounge at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Mar 23).

Governor Narong opened the pleasantries. “In 2020, I had the opportunity to meet with the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in Thailand to drive the opening of direct flights from Singapore to Phuket, which clearly resulted in concrete results. Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Singapore for having direct flights to Phuket,” he said.

Ambassador Cheok noted that on average there are currently two Singapore-Phuket flights per day. “By next week, it will increase to four flights per day, which will be similar to before the COVID-19 epidemic, when there were about five flights per day,” he said.

“On this occasion I would like to thank Phuket as well. I have spoken with Singaporeans who live in Phuket. They appreciate Phuket [officials] for taking good care of Singaporean tourists staying in Phuket,” he added.

Amb Cheok said that the COVID infection situation in Singapore was similar to that being experienced in Phuket. “About 99% of those infected are asymptomatic or suffering only very mild symptoms,” he said.

“We have also found that the death rate from COVID-19 infections was now only 1%,” he noted.

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) said that the rate of infections in Phuket was likely to continue to decrease.

“Most of the infected people [in Phuket] are ‘Green’ patients, meaning mostly asymptomatic, which has resulted in lower rates of hospital bed use,” Dr Kusak said.

“Phuket has passed the peak of infections already. Phuket is well managed and the people of Phuket have adapted to live in the midst of the coronavirus situation very well.

“More than 87% of people in Phuket have been vaccinated with complete doses and we have a fatality rate at the national level of only 0.7%, and in Phuket only 0.2% of those infected have died,” Dr Kusak said.

Ambassador Cheok noted that both Phuket and Singapore were entering the transition to consider COVID-19 an ‘endemic’ disease.

QSI International School Phuket

“Once that happens, I can see Singapore re-opening cruise routes between Singapore and Thailand. This should help boost the tourism sector and the economy of Phuket,” he said.

Amb Cheok highlighted that in 2019 about 110 cruise ships from Singapore docked in Phuket, carrying more than 250,000 passengers. 

Amb Cheok proposed that Phuket and Singapore start drafting “harmonized cruise standards”, such as any required measures including any exemptions from RT-PCR tests before and during travel.

“They can provide an ATK test from Singapore before departure instead,” he said.

“Passengers on board will be fully vaccinated and undergo Antigen Rapid Test* from Singapore prior to departure,” he added.

Governor Narong voiced his support for the move.

“Phuket is ready to take care of tourists who come to travel in Phuket. This is the intention of Thailand: to take care of the tourists who come to visit and help restore Thailand’s economy as best as possible,” he said.

Governor Narong assigned local officials to start working on drafting the measures required for cruise tours so they would be ready to be implemented as soon as they are allowed to be used.

The draft proposal is to be submitted to the central government.

* The preferred term in Singapore for what Thais call the Antigen Test Kit (ATK)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship
Nod for COVID pill budget
Roi Rim Lay heads to Nai Yang Beach
DSI opens office in Phuket
Biden heads to Europe to bolster West’s unity, toughen Russia sanctions
Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs
Fuel surge sees Social Security Fund cuts
Phuket marks 296 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No fee increase for delivery apps, Jailed over gang allegations, Monopoly Phuket fever at BCIS || March 22
Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine
1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids
‘Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Saphan Hin
Health department recommends parents spend more time with children
Donations of school supplies sought for poor students
China Eastern plane carrying 132 crashes into mountain

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

These people are unemployed because the relied on the tourist industry for their job. When the touri...(Read More)

World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement

Whats here name? Bob...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

I'd spend the money on collecting taxes, then make affordable housing and provide meals on top ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Hello DSI, may you please listen to everyone's suggestion to begin with Taxis, Tuk tuks and J...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

It's obvious that, except plans for a enormous health complex, by the way not mend for the norma...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

interestingly, hotels, resorts are struggling to find non skilled or skilled workers offering much b...(Read More)

Biden heads to Europe to bolster West’s unity, toughen Russia sanctions

Biden enters Europe.....to fall asleep and getting everyones name wrong. A sad indictment of all tha...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Great, start at Cherng-Telay Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve illegal developments in Layan. Start ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Many Cartels and 'friends' Networks to screen on Phuket. Governors avoid to 'see'/ t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

Ok. Good. 10,000? No. Phuket's entire economy is based on tourism. If you don't deal dire...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 