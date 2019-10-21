Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sineenart titles, ranks removed

Sineenart titles, ranks removed

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has removed all the titles, military ranks and positions of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee, as well as recalling all the royal decorations she was given, for failing to conform with codes of conduct for palace officials and being disloyal to His Majesty.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 October 2019, 11:14PM

An undated photo of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee from a set published in the Royal Household Bureau's website in late August. The photo set was later removed.

An undated photo of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee from a set published in the Royal Household Bureau's website in late August. The photo set was later removed.

The royal announcement was published in the Royal Gazette today (Oct 21) and took effect on the previous day.

According to the announcement, Chao Khun Phra Sineenat had opposed the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen after the royal marriage on May 1, 2019. She had been openly against the ceremony, applied pressure to prevent the coronation from taking place and, driven by ambition, had tried ways and means to get His Majesty to appoint her instead, according to the announcement.

“Despite her expectations, the ceremony took place. She also breached royal authority by issuing orders involving Their Majesties’ activities.”

To alleviate the problem and prevent inappropriate actions that could affect the royal institution and the country, His Majesty appointed her as Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee, read the announcement.

Since then, His Majesty has kept a close watch on her behaviour and actions and found she did not appreciate his kindness nor behave in a manner worthy of her new position.

She was not satisfied with her new position and tried to act in ways that matched the status of Her Majesty.

“She did not understand royal traditions and acted defiantly towards Their Majesties. She also exploited her new position by issuing orders, pretending they were royal commands. In addition, she ordered people to comply with her personal wishes without accountability, saying she had received royal orders to act on His Majesty’s behalf.”

Her actions were intended to bolster her popularity and benefit herself rather than the public interest. She did all this in the hope that His Majesty would grant her a higher position that would match that of Her Majesty.

The actions of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart disrespected His Majesty, lacked gratitude and failed to recognise royal kindness. They created rifts among palace officials and misunderstanding among the public, as well as undermine the country and the royal institution.

By the royal command granted under Sections 9 and 15 of the 2017 constitution, His Majesty relieved Chao Khun Sineenart of her position in the military division of the royal administration, revoked all her royal titles and military ranks and recalled all the royal decorations given to her.

In late August, His Majesty granted royal permission for the biography of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart to appear online at www.royaloffice.th. The information could no longer be found on Monday.

The King bestowed the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee on Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi on July 28.

“Chao Khun Phra” is an ancient title for senior consorts used in King Rama VI's reign. The last consort with the title died in 1943.

 

Read original story here.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket authorities unable to confirm ‘Flight from Hell’ arrests
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals save 2 from car fire! Tourist, dive instructor drown! Dead jumbo recovery? || October 21
Mains water supply outage in Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex
Man arrested for murder of Nai Yang hotel security guard
Five arrested in separate Phuket drug busts in one day, petrol station dealer caught
Man found dead at busy Phuket Town fresh market
Two women escape serious injuries as car rams 18-wheeler at traffic lights, catches fire
Myanmar man, 28, found dead at camp in Cherng Talay
Elevated cycle lane floated as option in Bangkok
Tourism operators bank on TAT schemes
Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment
Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?
Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok

 

Phuket community
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

@C.S..I understand your concern,but i can't see any relation to this article! Same with your oth...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash

Great Opinion piece. Look at the disgraceful condition/appearance of Chalong pier, something thousa...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Captain Suporn told The Phuket News that he was sorry to 'confused' the family name with an...(Read More)

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket

Yeah, more details are needed in reporting on this tragedy. Crucially, was this a certified diver, a...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

Crocodile tears of PLTO. Not being able to revoke that taxi license doesn't mean PLTO was powe...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Please Please Phuket News - publish articles with all the facts! As Sir Burr as already clarified an...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver in deadly wipeout to finally hear judgment

A police captain who built up a case with 2 charges ( takes him 1 year!!) with a wrong name of the t...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

Sir Burr, where is written/stated by thai immigration that you only need a health insurance during ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

I learned one can apply for a non immi B Visa at thai embassy in home country. Than within 3 months ...(Read More)

Retirement in Thailand… Too naive?

What is the sifference between a thai A visa and a thai A-O visa in relationship with yes/no being o...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org