BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has removed all the titles, military ranks and positions of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee, as well as recalling all the royal decorations she was given, for failing to conform with codes of conduct for palace officials and being disloyal to His Majesty.



Monday 21 October 2019, 11:14PM

An undated photo of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee from a set published in the Royal Household Bureau's website in late August. The photo set was later removed.

The royal announcement was published in the Royal Gazette today (Oct 21) and took effect on the previous day.

According to the announcement, Chao Khun Phra Sineenat had opposed the coronation of Her Majesty the Queen after the royal marriage on May 1, 2019. She had been openly against the ceremony, applied pressure to prevent the coronation from taking place and, driven by ambition, had tried ways and means to get His Majesty to appoint her instead, according to the announcement.

“Despite her expectations, the ceremony took place. She also breached royal authority by issuing orders involving Their Majesties’ activities.”

To alleviate the problem and prevent inappropriate actions that could affect the royal institution and the country, His Majesty appointed her as Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee, read the announcement.

Since then, His Majesty has kept a close watch on her behaviour and actions and found she did not appreciate his kindness nor behave in a manner worthy of her new position.

She was not satisfied with her new position and tried to act in ways that matched the status of Her Majesty.

“She did not understand royal traditions and acted defiantly towards Their Majesties. She also exploited her new position by issuing orders, pretending they were royal commands. In addition, she ordered people to comply with her personal wishes without accountability, saying she had received royal orders to act on His Majesty’s behalf.”

Her actions were intended to bolster her popularity and benefit herself rather than the public interest. She did all this in the hope that His Majesty would grant her a higher position that would match that of Her Majesty.

The actions of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart disrespected His Majesty, lacked gratitude and failed to recognise royal kindness. They created rifts among palace officials and misunderstanding among the public, as well as undermine the country and the royal institution.

By the royal command granted under Sections 9 and 15 of the 2017 constitution, His Majesty relieved Chao Khun Sineenart of her position in the military division of the royal administration, revoked all her royal titles and military ranks and recalled all the royal decorations given to her.

In late August, His Majesty granted royal permission for the biography of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart to appear online at www.royaloffice.th. The information could no longer be found on Monday.

The King bestowed the title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenart Pilaskalayanee on Maj Gen Thanpuying Sineenart Wongvajirapakdi on July 28.

“Chao Khun Phra” is an ancient title for senior consorts used in King Rama VI's reign. The last consort with the title died in 1943.

