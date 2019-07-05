Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

If you thought the post-Endgame Avengers universe would see the quality of the films in it drop, think again because Marvel has just released one of the best films of the year.

By David Griffiths

Saturday 6 July 2019, 12:00PM

Now showing in Phuket.

To be blunt, Spider- Man: Far From Home is brilliant. With some of the most creative action sequences the franchise has seen and a storyline with twists and turns galore, this film is going to be loved by Marvel fans both young and old.



Set in the aftermath of Endgame, the film finds the world still mourning the loss of the fallen heroes. When it comes to the Avengers themselves, no one is as upset as Peter Parker (Tom Holland – The Impossible). The young­ster has kept Spider-Man away from epic adventures and has instead concen­trated on school, wooing MJ (Zendaya – The Greatest Showman) and helping his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei – The Wrestler) with charity events.

However, with a trip to Europe on the cards Peter is suddenly surprised to find Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau – Chef) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson – Pulp Fiction) pushing him to help out against a new evil. Peter’s reluctance changes, though, when he finds that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. – The Judge) has chosen him to take over his mantle and he meets Fury’s brand-new champion Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal – Nightcrawler).

This is the kind of film that keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time. Director Jon Watts (Cop Car) and his duo of screenwriters keep the sus­pense flowing throughout. Just as you get comfortable and think you know what’s going to happen next, they shock with a surprise that you never saw com­ing. Suspense raised, the darker side of the film comes to the fore, adding an exciting new element to the Marvel universe.

Then there are the jaw-dropping ac­tion sequences created by Watts. If you thought Into The Spider-Verse threw up some interesting sequences, then you will be pleasantly surprised by the unique visuals that Watts creates dur­ing some of the more creative battles that Spider-Man finds himself in at times. But even that pales into insig­nificance with the epic battle in London that involves hundreds of drones. Spi­der-Man fans are going to freak out as their hero embarks on one of the most impressive action sequences that the franchise has ever seen.

The brilliant screenwriting here sees a huge step up in acting as well. Tom Holland is now a legitimate star. Not only does he pull off the action se­quences with ease, but he is also forced to deliver some comedic and some seri­ously emotional scenes which see him go to a whole new level. His ‘will-they-won’t-they’ scenes with Zendaya en­hance the film while Jake Gyllenhaal gives everybody around him a true les­son in acting.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is an absolutely phenomenal film. It shows just what Marvel can achieve with just the right amount of comedy, action and true suspense. Like Captain America: Winter Soldier, this film sees some true brilliance from a promising director while allowing Tom Holland to snatch the mantle of leading man in a memo­rable performance.

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus