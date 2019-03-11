PHUKET: SilkAir, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, will add a sixth daily service between Phuket and Singapore from May to meet growing demand for travel between Singapore and Thailand.

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 March 2019, 11:35AM

Come May 24, SilkAir will be flying between Phuket and Singapore six times a week. Image: SilkAir / file

SilkAir currently operates five flights per day on the popular Singapore-Phuket route, and a sixth will be introduced with effect from May 24, noted a release announcing the new flights.

“The new service will be operated by Boeing 737 aircraft, which feature both Business and Economy Class cabins. Customers can look forward to a full-service experience, including in-flight meals, wireless in-flight entertainment on SilkAir Studio, complimentary baggage allowance as well as through check-in if they are connecting to or from another SilkAir or Singapore Airlines point via Singapore,” the release noted.

The additional service, MI760, will depart Singapore at 9:50am (Singapore Time) and arrive at Phuket at 10:45am (Phuket Time).

The return flight will operate as MI759, departing Phuket at 11:35am (Phuket Time) and arriving in Singapore at 2:20pm (Singapore Time). (See schedule below.)

As the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, SilkAir extends the SIA Group’s network by seeding and developing new destinations in the Asia-Pacific, noted the release.

The airline took to the skies in February 1989 as Tradewinds the Airline, before evolving into SilkAir in 1992. In its early days, it catered to passengers holidaying in exotic destinations in the region, including Phuket and Tioman. As the carrier developed, regional business destinations such as Phnom Penh, Yangon and Kuala Lumpur were added.

Today, the full-service airline operates about 400 weekly flights to 49 destinations in 16 countries.

Detailed flight schedules to Phuket are as follows:

Singapore (SIN) to Phuket (HKT) Flights

Flight Days of Operation Departure Arrival MI750 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 07:00 HKT 07:50 MI752 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 08:30 HKT 09:20 MI760* Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 09:50 HKT 10:45 MI754 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 13:05 HKT 13:40 MI756 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 16:25 HKT 17:15 MI758 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun SIN 18:30 HKT 19:202

Phuket (HKT) to Singapore (SIN) Flights

Flight Days of Operation Departure Arrival MI749 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 08:50 SIN 11:30 MI751 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 10:05 SIN 13:05 MI759* Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 11:35 SIN 14:20 MI753 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 14:30 SIN 17:40 MI755 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 18:00 SIN 21:00 MI757 Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun HKT 20:05 SIN 22:55

Note: All times in local.

*MI760/759 flights will commence on May 24, 2019.