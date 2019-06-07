It’s that time of year when owners pull their boats out of the water. For many, it’s often just an annual exercise to keep the boat safe from storms and heavy weather during the southwest monsoon, but as the number of calls our office has had in the past few weeks, it is also time to have work done on the boat – and time to take advantage of the haul-out to upgrade the equipment on board.

marinetourismtechnologyeconomicsenvironment

By Advertorial

Saturday 8 June 2019, 10:30AM

With the latest technology in inverters and batteries, ongoing generator noise can now be a thing of the past. Photo: Octopus Electrical Marine

The opportunity of making your boat the boat you want it to be should not be overlooked, and one great leap forward that most boat owners are only just becoming aware of is that they can have their boat’s AC systems still powered up, but run silent all-day.

The worst thing when you are sitting on your boat reading that great book or paper, or sleeping at night, is that background generator noise. But you can now go out in your boat and you can have peace and quiet, with no noise at all. That’s right, no noise – just the wind and the waves.

There are many boats in Phuket and a lot have small to medium generators on board, but boating generators have a lot of issues.

In addition to the noise pollution, mainly to owners/customers, having gensets running all the time causes a vibration throughout the boat, and it is certainly not eco-friendly for the environment.

Other factors to keep in mind are that generators are usually running 24 hours a day when out and about, extra fuel needs to be carried, they are expensive to maintain and reliability also becomes an issue, and the current lead acid house batteries don’t last very long, about three years.

Even when moored in a marina, current genset-battery configurations can still be expensive, drawing from onshore power supply, but that cost can be reduced if solar panels and power inverter generators are fitted to the boat.

What many people don’t know is that with the advancement of the latest inverter technologies, we can now run a boat’s internal AC power requirements ALL off inverters up to 100kw or more and our new lithium batteries can run the whole boat for 75% of the time. We can run all your air conditioners and other AC equipment. All we need is a large inverter and a bank of lithium phosphate batteries. The larger the bank, the longer you can run everything.

If you add solar panels to the boat, then you can reduce your marina power bill as well and also supplement the generator with free electricity, basically 10 hours a day. By adding lithium phosphate batteries and an inverter, you can reduce your generator run time by 75%, reduce your generator fuel bill by up to 50-75% and reduce your generator maintenance by 75%.

Other wonders to keep in mind is the 100% reduction in noise and vibration when the AC inverter is in operation, the system is far more environmentally friendly than current conventional diesel generator sets, and you can still take FULL advantage of solar energy systems.

The batteries we provide – we carry the Lithium Phosphate range – last 20-plus years, knocking the old argument of battery life on the head.

You can run everything including air conditioners and large pumps on the system. The air conditioning can be always live, and if you draw too much power then the generator can be automatically started then stopped when power usage drops.

And with constant electrical power supply, cooking can be done with electric stoves – which means you can remove the gas burners and bottles from the boat, which have always been a safety concern.

Stay tuned for more about marine electrical systems – and especially how the latest breakthroughs in battery technology can literally change your boating life – in our upcoming articles.

– Octopus Electrical Marine

This article is part of the Wired on Water series provided by Octopus Electrical Marine, based at Phuket Boat Lagoon, with more than 40 years combined experience working in the marine industry on the latest in marine technology. For more information, contact Octopus Electrical Marine at Phuket Boat Lagoon. Tel/ Fax: +66 (0) 76 600143. Email: sales@octopusasia.com Visit www.octopusasia.com