BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Side effects cost government B1bn

Side effects cost government B1bn

BANGKOK: Almost B1 billion in compensation has been paid out to Thais who suffered adverse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine over the past eight months, says the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 December 2021, 08:49AM

People queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

People queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

About B927 million in compensation was approved between April 5 and Dec 26, it said.

Out of the 11,707 people who filed a claim with authorities, 8,470 people, or 72.3% of all claimants, have been compensated, said Atthaporn Limpanyalert, spokesman and deputy secretary-general of the NHSO.

The claims were grouped into three categories, the first being claims filed by vaccine recipients who reported mild to moderate side effects after receiving their COVID-19 jab, reports the Bangkok Post.

In total, there are 6,298 people in this category, Dr Atthaporn said, noting they are eligible to receive no more than B100,000 in compensation from the government.

The second category, Dr Atthaporn said, comprises claims filed by those who experienced temporary paralysis and/or loss of other bodily functions after they were vaccinated, noting the 210 people in this category will receive up to B240,000 in compensation.

UWC Thailand

The final category is made up of individuals who were left permanently paralysed or died after receiving their COVID-19 shot. The 1,962 people in this category are eligible to claim up to B400,000 in compensation.

Out of the 11,707 claims filed, 1,752 were rejected because the claimants failed to meet the criteria set out - 615 of whom have lodged an appeal.

Claimants are entitled to seek the compensation for themselves and/or relatives without having to prove without doubt that their health condition was indeed caused by receiving the COVID vaccine.

Dr Atthaporn said the NHSO has set up 13 committees throughout the country to process the compensation claims, adding compensation will be paid within five days of the petition being approved.

Meanwhile, the NHSO transferred an additional B31.3bn to 1,942 medical facilities and hospitals nationwide in October and November to help the fight against COVID-19, said NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-aree.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

jamstock | 28 December 2021 - 11:27:54 

safe and effective... right?
So glad we can trust the government and pharma industry.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indoor venues back to 11pm ‘last call’ for New Year’s Eve
TUI confirms still flying to Phuket
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai health officials outline best/worst-case COVID scenarios, Turtle joy ride || December 27
Health officials outline likely scenarios as Omicron spreads
More threatening behaviour at Nui Beach
Power outages to affect areas in Pa Khlok, Thepkrasattri
Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown
Thailand vows to assist Myanmar refugees
Man killed as pickup wipes out
Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket remembers tsunami victims with ‘Soul of the Sea’ memorial service
Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested
Man held for B500m crypto scam
Kalasin pub cluster expands

 

Phuket community
Side effects cost government B1bn

safe and effective... right? So glad we can trust the government and pharma industry. ...(Read More)

Phuket remembers tsunami victims with ‘Soul of the Sea’ memorial service

Wiesel, John C, my comment was about the tsunami buoys. During the horrible tsunami happening I was ...(Read More)

Health officials outline likely scenarios as Omicron spreads

A couple, returning from Belgium on the 10th, just infected 21 others in/around Kalasin since last F...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Is this foolishness going to cost anything? They'll be on stage for 12 minutes. It's so sa...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

@captb. The trump administration was the biggest hinderance to the vaccines being used, with that nu...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

'He will take to the stage at 11.51 pm and remain until at least 00.03am.' Is this a joke,12...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Seriously?? I can't believe they are going ahead with this crap. PN: Would be interesting to...(Read More)

Health officials outline likely scenarios as Omicron spreads

BA cancelled Thailand flights till mid October 2022. More airlines will follow to adjust flying on T...(Read More)

Man killed as pickup wipes out

I agree that Thai roads are not always the best especially on Phuket, but do not blame their poor dr...(Read More)

More threatening behaviour at Nui Beach

Obviously Marine Office Officials not enforce rules, regulation, laws when it come to 'off shore...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design

 