Side effects cost government B1bn

BANGKOK: Almost B1 billion in compensation has been paid out to Thais who suffered adverse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine over the past eight months, says the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Tuesday 28 December 2021, 08:49AM

People queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Dec 24. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

About B927 million in compensation was approved between April 5 and Dec 26, it said.

Out of the 11,707 people who filed a claim with authorities, 8,470 people, or 72.3% of all claimants, have been compensated, said Atthaporn Limpanyalert, spokesman and deputy secretary-general of the NHSO.

The claims were grouped into three categories, the first being claims filed by vaccine recipients who reported mild to moderate side effects after receiving their COVID-19 jab, reports the Bangkok Post.

In total, there are 6,298 people in this category, Dr Atthaporn said, noting they are eligible to receive no more than B100,000 in compensation from the government.

The second category, Dr Atthaporn said, comprises claims filed by those who experienced temporary paralysis and/or loss of other bodily functions after they were vaccinated, noting the 210 people in this category will receive up to B240,000 in compensation.

The final category is made up of individuals who were left permanently paralysed or died after receiving their COVID-19 shot. The 1,962 people in this category are eligible to claim up to B400,000 in compensation.

Out of the 11,707 claims filed, 1,752 were rejected because the claimants failed to meet the criteria set out - 615 of whom have lodged an appeal.

Claimants are entitled to seek the compensation for themselves and/or relatives without having to prove without doubt that their health condition was indeed caused by receiving the COVID vaccine.

Dr Atthaporn said the NHSO has set up 13 committees throughout the country to process the compensation claims, adding compensation will be paid within five days of the petition being approved.

Meanwhile, the NHSO transferred an additional B31.3bn to 1,942 medical facilities and hospitals nationwide in October and November to help the fight against COVID-19, said NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-aree.