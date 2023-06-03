Sick Thai elephant to fly home from Sri Lanka in July

BANGKOK: Thai officials are preparing to evacuate Plaisak Surin, one of three Thai elephants in Sri Lanka, back to Thailand in early July for medical treatment, announced the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP).

animalshealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 June 2023, 01:00PM

Known as Muthu Raja in his new home, the 30-year-old elephant was given to Sri Lanka in 2001 as a gesture of goodwill by the Thai government. This was in response to “a request from Sri Lanka to have Thai elephants participate in religious events to parade the relics of the Buddha”, according to the DNP.

However, Plaisak Surin* is now set to return to Thailand after spending 22 years in Sri Lanka. The decision was made following complaints from Sri Lankan animal welfare activists Rally for Animal Rights & Environment (RARE), who alleged that the elephant had been overworked and was not receiving proper care.

The DNP stated, "He is so emaciated that his back bones are visible, his skin is rough, and his left front leg does not appear normal. He has been unable to bend his knees for about eight years and has abscesses on both hips. The soles of his feet are thin due to prolonged standing." This information was published on the DNP’s official Facebook page on Thursday (June 1).

As per the DNP’s announcement, the 33-year-old elephant will be transported to Thailand on an Ilyushin IL-76 transport aircraft in early July. Experienced mahouts will prepare the giant mammal for the flight and attend to its needs during the 2,000-kilometer journey.

The tentative dates for the flight are June 6-9. Upon arrival in Thailand, Plaisak Surin will be taken to the Elephant Conservation Center in Lampang Province. One mahout selected to accompany the elephant has a decade of experience with elephants, while the other has nine years of experience in elephant care.

*The elephant is also named Plai Sak Surin or just Sak Surin in other reports.