Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BISP Cruzeiro standout ready to take the next step

BISP Cruzeiro standout ready to take the next step

FOOTBALL: Energised after a summer of travel and high-level football, it's safe to say that BISP Cruzeiro Youth Academy standout Siam Yapp is almost ready for the next step.


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Saturday 19 October 2019, 11:25AM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

« »

It's been a whirlwind year for the 15-year-old, having played across Asia and Europe with not just the BISP Cruzeiro team, but a special call-up from the Thailand national team.

 

“I think Siam is playing with great potential. He's one that we are putting a lot in terms of becoming a pro player in the future. He's got the attributes, he's got everything to become a pro,” said BISP Cruzeiro Youth Academy Head Coach Jonathas Candido.

 

Yapp's impressive play at the Nike Premier Cup in Bangkok back in May for the BISP Cruzeiro team was enough to earn a call from national team scouts who extended an offer to the young left-winger.

 

Scouts invited 40 of the best under-15 players from across the Kingdom for a try-out camp in Chiang Mai. After two weeks, only 23 players were left, including Yapp. This was the Thailand U-15 side that would play in the 2019 AFF U-15 Championship in Chonburi.

 

“The day after, we went straight to the competition. It was all pretty fast,” he said. “It was a big shock, it was all a new experience for me. In terms of football, everyone there is amazing.”

 

Teams from across Asia participated in the tournament, with stadiums seeing 1,000 fans for group stage matches to 5,000 fans for the final. Because of his size, coaches shifted Yapp to play as a lone striker. The tactical strategy helped propel Thailand to the final with Malaysia, which they lost 2-1.

 

“[National team coaches] said in terms of the future, they want to keep working with me because they feel like I can grow and understand their style of play better,” said Yapp.

 

The invitation to play for Thailand capped an exciting summer for the prodigy, which included a title-winning run with his BISP Cruzeiro U19 squad and training stints with professional clubs in Portugal.

 

“I've had a busy year,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 

The opportunity to train for several days at the Sporting Clube de Portugal (Sporting CP) Youth Academy in Lisbon in April, renowned for producing Ballon d'Or recipients Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo, is an honour until itself. Yapp credits the time spent at the club, playing alongside players on the cusp of the professional ranks, as invaluable experience that has helped him grow in the game.

 

Yapp followed that up with an impressive showing for the BISP Cruzeiro U19 team – the youngest player invited by coach Candido and Eder Diniz (Yapp was 14 at the time) – at the IBERCUP U19 tournament in Estoril, Portugal in early July. Yapp helped propel the team to a silver medal finish.

 

Behind every great player are great coaches, and BISP Cruzeiro's stable of high-level instructors have prepared Yapp well for the future.

 

“It's nice to see Siam play very well, we could easily see that he could play with those guys, and he could be even better than most of those guys,” said assistant coach Eder.

 

The fact that Yapp's profile is rising among scouts domestically and abroad puts a smile on coach Candido's face, especially since Yapp has a full four years in the BISP Cruzeiro program. The academy's first truly home-grown player, whose development is a testament to the program's success.

 

“We've had more time to work towards [Yapp's] weaknesses. I'm proud of him moving on, because he's a player that we got in a certain level and have helped put him in a very good position right now. This achievement would not have been possible without help from BISP as well,” said Candido.

 

Yapp is half British, half Thai, and has a European passport. Coach Candido said this is a big help in terms of him potentially going pro sooner than later, as European nationals can sign with professional clubs at 16-years-old, if they choose to do so.

 

For now, however, Yapp is focused on improving and finishing his studies at British International School, Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth
US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France
Spain make Euro 2020 with late Sweden draw, beaten Ireland forced to wait
Thailand stun UAE in World Cup qualifier
Pattaya bids to host 2026 Youth Olympics
War Elephants 'ready' for UAE test
Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria
Mercedes wins team title with Suzuka one-two
Mercedes fastest in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis postpones qualifying
BISP Cruzeiro team take title in Europe
Nine-star Belgium book Euro place, Dutch fight back to beat N. Ireland
Honda returns home with victory in sight
England v France World Cup game in doubt as typhoon nears
Thailand to lead Asean bid for 2034 World Cup

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS