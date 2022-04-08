tengoku
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET

SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET

Start From: Tuesday 19 April 2022, 06:00PM to Tuesday 19 April 2022, 10:00PM

Thailand’s world-renowned young orchestra Siam Sinfonietta has teamed up with Laguna Phuket to create a seven-day camp for young musicians from 13th to 19th April 2022 at Angsana Laguna Phuket. The public will have the opportunity to enjoy two special performances: An Open Rehearsal - “The evolution of a symphony” - on Sunday 17th April. This free event welcomes students and music lovers to meet young musicians and enjoy the classical music with the symphony orchestra. The main highlight is the Gala Performance, on Tuesday 19th of April with the premier of the two most famous symphonies ever written, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony from the nineteenth century, and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony from the twentieth. Both symphonies present time, ideas of courage, loss, triumph, love and the worlds of nature and the divine. The ticket costs THB 700 including of THB 300 F&B credit that can be used at the food station before the concert. The event starts 6.00pm and the concert starts at 7.00pm at Angsana Convention & Exhibition Space (ACES). Dress code: elegant. For more information and to book you seat: Email: FBreservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com Phone: 076-358500

Person : Laguna Phuket
Address : Angsana Laguna Phuket
Phone : 076 358 500
Website :
http://fb.me/e/3aufgfxKB

 

