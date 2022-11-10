Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

PHUKET: In an encouraging sign that local tourism is genuinely on the road to recovery, officials paid a visit to Siam Niramit Phuket yesterday (Nov 9), after the popular attraction recently reopened for business.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 November 2022, 03:34PM

The COVID-19 pandemic had a crushing impact on the local tourism industry and the island’s economy, with many operators being forced out of business altogether.

However, recently several private sector operators have reopened as domestic and international tourists start to return.

This is arguably best typified by the recent reopening of the world-famous Siam Niramit Phuket, which opened its doors to the general public again on Oct 20 and has since welcomed hundreds of tourists to the cultural attraction.

Yesterday Pannin Kitipakorn, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Niramit Phuket, welcomed General Akanit Muensawat, chairman of the committee administration of state affairs, and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to view the attraction first hand.

They were joined by deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, Commander-in-Chief of the 3rd Royal Thai Navy, along with representatives from government, the private sector, tourism businesses, local agencies and the media.

Located in Rassada just off the southbound section of the bypass road, Siam Niramit Phuket is an elaborate stage show covering 700 years of Thailand’s history and culture, featuring over 100 actors, state-of-the-art technologies, spectacular special effects and stunning sets and costumes.

In addition to the main stage show, visitors can enjoy recreations of Thai rural villages from the four major regions of the country, live entertainment from bands and performers, in addition to experiencing tasty local food and photo opportunities with actors and elephants.

Siam Niramit Phuket has received numerous honourable awards from many agencies, including a Friendly Place award from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.