British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

PHUKET: In an encouraging sign that local tourism is genuinely on the road to recovery, officials paid a visit to Siam Niramit Phuket yesterday (Nov 9), after the popular attraction recently reopened for business.

tourismCOVID-19
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 November 2022, 03:34PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The COVID-19 pandemic had a crushing impact on the local tourism industry and the island’s economy, with many operators being forced out of business altogether.

However, recently several private sector operators have reopened as domestic and international tourists start to return.

This is arguably best typified by the recent reopening of the world-famous Siam Niramit Phuket, which opened its doors to the general public again on Oct 20 and has since welcomed hundreds of tourists to the cultural attraction.

Yesterday Pannin Kitipakorn, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Niramit Phuket, welcomed General Akanit Muensawat, chairman of the committee administration of state affairs, and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to view the attraction first hand.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

They were joined by deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, Commander-in-Chief of the 3rd Royal Thai Navy, along with representatives from government, the private sector, tourism businesses, local agencies and the media.

Located in Rassada just off the southbound section of the bypass road, Siam Niramit Phuket is an elaborate stage show covering 700 years of Thailand’s history and culture, featuring over 100 actors, state-of-the-art technologies, spectacular special effects and stunning sets and costumes.

In addition to the main stage show, visitors can enjoy recreations of Thai rural villages from the four major regions of the country, live entertainment from bands and performers, in addition to experiencing tasty local food and photo opportunities with actors and elephants.

Siam Niramit Phuket has received numerous honourable awards from many agencies, including a Friendly Place award from the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform
Patong Hill to open to small cars travelling to Patong
Russia orders troops out of Kherson in major reversal
Call for stimulus as slowdown looms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Online visa extension, Bypass fully reopens, Loy Krathong Phuket || November 9
Bypass lanes fully reopen to traffic
CPI rises 5.98% year-on-year
Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet
Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong
World Cup ambassador calls homosexuality ‘damage in the mind’
Driver rescued from overturned backhoe
Expats get online visa extensions
Bypass lanes to reopen
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Firearms cache found as expat arrested, Government backtracks on land for expats || November 8
Layan beachfront set for natural beauty recovery

 

Phuket community
Expats get online visa extensions

When I tried to use the 90 day report site a while back my anti-virus software (Nortons) threw up a ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Ratsada with 10,000 meth pills

@Kurt, spot on with that... 10K pills now days here the usual Jonny outside the Seven can have... th...(Read More)

Patong Hill to open to small cars travelling to Patong

few rocks dumped at the base of the slope and here we are safe to go up and down..... at least they ...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Dirt trucks servicing a new McVilla develp at the end of Layan Soi 7 -that filled in a wetland- have...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Correct JohnC. The streets are lined with mud as trucks go in and out all day, leaving a complete me...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

I agree, belittlement of others should not be posted and at one time there was a rule change impleme...(Read More)

Driver rescued from overturned backhoe

Looks like he was clearing trees and underbrush from slopes and making a new track. Now that rainy s...(Read More)

Government U-turns on land plan

Just a thought from a regular reader of the comments here: I am yet to see a comment from DeK 0r Poo...(Read More)

Bypass lanes fully reopen to traffic

No mention made of what they plan to do about that dodgy looking slope which is still in a precariou...(Read More)

Foreign land ownership proposal withdrawn from cabinet

PN. How about doing a story on the numbers of Thais that own land or properties in foreign countries...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket

 