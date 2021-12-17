Siam Land Flying will help restore the Thai Tourism Industry

With the Opening of a Five-Star fully integrated “Private Jet Terminal” in Phuket which will attract high end tourists from Worldwide locations which will bring valuable foreign currency to Thailand



Friday 17 December 2021, 06:53AM

Phuket, December 15th, 2021 – Siam Land Flying, a long-time Luxury Private Jet Charter service and world-class air ambulance services provider across SE Asia under service brand of Executive Wings and Medical wings. Medical Wings achieves accreditation from CAMTS and EURAMI and becomes the first operator in Asia to achieve these full accreditation. Siam Land Flying moves ahead to stimulate the Thai economy by announcing the opening of the first “Private Jet Terminal” at Phuket International Airport. The facility, which will be fully operational in the early part of 2022, aims to drive Thai tourism at this dream destination amongst tourists worldwide. The Grand Opening to officially inaugurate this special occasion is co-chaired by Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health, Mr. Narong Woonciew, Phuket Governor, Mr. Prapas Kong-ied, Director General Treasury Department, Mr. Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, President of the Airport Authority of Thailand Public Company Limited and Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group with various representatives from the public sector and leading national and local business operators such as Mr. Phummikitti Ruktaengam - President Phuket Tourist Association, Mr. William E.Heinecke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minor Group, Mr. Suthipak Chirathivat, Director and Member of the Executive Committee of CENTRAL PATTANA Public Company Limited and Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Managing Director of Boat Lagoon Yachting Co., Ltd.

Mr. Kachorn Chiaravanont, Executive Vice Chairman of Siam Land Flying Co., Ltd. said that “The opening of the Private Jet Terminal of Siam Land Flying Phuket is another major milestone for the company’s business operation as it sees the continuous growing trend of private jet business, particularly during the pandemic situation. The Private Jet business has gained more popularity as it offers privacy among VIP tourists who emphasize convenience and service standards as their top priorities. Therefore, Private Jets have become an alternative in the new normal tourism, providing confidence among visitors as it minimizes contact from the airport’s congestion and during the flights. The opening of this private terminal is another factor that would increase the confidence among tourists who travel by private jets. The end-to-end services at the terminal meet the international standards for safety and security but at the same time are faster and more convenient and will impress tourists as they step foot in Thailand, particularly at Phuket which is a dream destination for tourists worldwide. Siam Land Flying which as subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group, is extremely proud to support the Thai tourism industry. This facility will certainly draw more tourists with high purchasing power and will generate revenue and spending in the country as well as creating new jobs for local people.”

Mr. Greg Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Land Flying Co., Ltd. said that “The Private Jet Terminal of Siam Land Flying Phuket is fully equipped to provide a premium service for our VIP guests in a discrete and safe manner. The Private Jet Terminal building situated on a 17-rai area of land in Mai Kao Sub-District, Talang District, Phuket Province, Our 1,200-square-meter Private Jet Terminal features several VIP lounges and all of the services required for smooth travel both internationally and domestically with Immigration, Customs and Disease Control services available on-site. Our comprehensive services and our world class facilities cement Siam Land Flying’s determination to enhance the very first experience amongst our guests once they reach Thailand. And at the Siam Land Private Jet Terminal we have made significant investments in fully electric ground support equipment including aircraft tow tugs, ground power units and support vehicles. This helps achieve our sustainability goals as most other facilities around the world use diesel powered equipment.”

The terminal is complemented by approximately 7,000 square meters of hangar space and 12,000 square meters of Apron space to provide safe parking for large-sized private jets, for example up to 7 Gulfstream G650’s can be accommodated, as well as being able to accommodate ultra large-sized private jets such as the Boeing Business Jet or Airbus Corporate Jet. Maintenance support can be provided by the licensed aircraft engineers which are part of the Siam Land Flying team.

In addition, it provides other services such as shuttle service, hotel reservation & co-ordination, tourism & recreation consultancy, in-flight food & beverage service, VIP lounges for departing and arriving passengers as well as crews.

About Siam Land Flying

Siam Land Flying is a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group with over 30 years in aviation business that offers integrated services of Private Jet Charter under the Executive Wings brand for business travelers, tourists or families who need luxury, privacy and fast services to their destinations. Passengers could choose their traveling time either for a one-day trip or overnight. Siam Land Flying has 2 private jets, comprising Hawker 850XP, Hawker 800 XP and 1 turboprop Super King Air 350 which are capable of carrying up to 8 passengers in domestic and Southeast Asian flights. Subsequently, Siam Land Flying launched Air Ambulance services under the Medical Wings brand, to transport critical patients who need to be treated in countries or hospitals where higher standards of medical services are available. During the flights, patients will be cared by specialized doctor and nurse teams that are trained in aviation medicine with up-to-date medical equipment that can manage the patient medical condition during the flight and allow them to safely reach their destination.

