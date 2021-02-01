SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March

PHUKET: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will operate a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on flights to Phuket starting Mar 4 following the consolidation of Silk Air into the parent company’s operations.

By TTR Weekly

Monday 1 February 2021, 12:06PM

Photo: SIngapore Airlines

More SilkAir routes will be progressively transferred as nine 737-800 NG reassigned to the SIA fleet after livery changes, reports TTR Weekly.

The full integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines is scheduled for completion in the 2021/22 financial year. The SIA 737-800 NG will have 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

“Integrating SilkAir with SIA also allows us to be flexible in aircraft deployment, and supports our fleet and network growth strategy,” said Singapore Airlines chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong.

For more than 30 years, SilkAir has been the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, flying to 40 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. Its integration into Singapore Airlines started in earnest on Jan 28 although the airline confirmed the merger back in 2018.

SilkAir’s aircraft will progressively join the Singapore Airlines fleet with a freshly painted livery, newly upholstered seats and served by Singapore Airlines cabin crew.