SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March

SIA to begin Singapore-Phuket flights from March

PHUKET: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will operate a Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on flights to Phuket starting  Mar 4 following the consolidation of Silk Air into the parent company’s operations.

tourismtransport
By TTR Weekly

Monday 1 February 2021, 12:06PM

Photo: SIngapore Airlines

Photo: SIngapore Airlines

More SilkAir routes will be progressively transferred as nine 737-800 NG reassigned to the SIA fleet after livery changes, reports TTR Weekly.

The full integration of SilkAir into Singapore Airlines is scheduled for completion in the 2021/22 financial year. The SIA 737-800 NG will have 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

“Integrating SilkAir with SIA also allows us to be flexible in aircraft deployment, and supports our fleet and network growth strategy,” said Singapore Airlines chief executive officer Goh Choon Phong.

For more than 30 years, SilkAir has been the regional wing of Singapore Airlines, flying to 40 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region. Its integration into Singapore Airlines started in earnest on Jan 28 although the airline confirmed the merger back in 2018. 

SilkAir’s aircraft will progressively join the Singapore Airlines fleet with a freshly painted livery, newly upholstered seats and served by Singapore Airlines cabin crew.

Phuket community
FDA ready for key role

"That review will be complete by May when it has been agreed that Siam Bioscience will begin pr...(Read More)

Myanmar's army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

Suu Kyi was never anything more than a figurehead face of Myanmar. Similar to what a Queen or King ...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

"Thailand’s acquiescence to rolling out vaccines less thoroughly tested than for other contag...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

..in import licenses Thailand? The International Pharmacy industry has more important issues to deal...(Read More)

Myanmar's army detains Suu Kyi in apparent coup

The army took off the 10 year cosmetic mask, the 'democratic puppets' removed. And Asean, wh...(Read More)

FDA ready for key role

As usual when it comes to international dealing Thailand is hopeless 'behind'. A FDA, occupi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

@Chalongresident, You are right! Many tuk tuk drivers and their 'cans' returned to hometown...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Before voting for a new Patong Mayor, Residents should ask themselves what the candidates have done/...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

Never been a better time to take on the taxi/tuktuk mafia, they're numbers are thinner than they...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drawing battle lines

The taxi industry in Patong have complete control over the government and its top brass. Nothing wil...(Read More)

 

