Shrine tour added during Veg Fest to stimulate tourism

PHUKET: The Phuket Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has created a tour itinerary of shrines across the island to coincide with the Vegetarian Festival in the hope of further stimulating the local economy.

cultureCOVID-19Coronavirustourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 October 2020, 02:36PM

The nine shrines detailed in the announcement. Photo: MCOT

New TAT Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri revealed yesterday (Oct 15) that Phuket TAT is coordinating with local tour operators to offer a nine-shrine tour for those who want to prey and offer alms at shrines around the island.

She explained that, from Oct 17-21, the one-day tour will take tourists to nine shrines around the island. The tour will start at 9am and end around 6pm with a target of 60 tourists per day.

“The tour will cost only B99 per person,” Ms Nanthasiri said.

“During the tour tourists will be provided with one meal, snacks and juice, a local tour guide, and accident insurance.

“Tourists will be asked to dress in white,” she added.

The nine shrines will include Bang Neow Shrine, Iew Tian Keng Shrine in Saphan Hin, Jui Tui Shrine on Ranong Rd, Tai Seng Pud Jor Shrine, Jeng Ong Shrine in front of Vachira Phuket Hospital, Lim Hu Tai Su Shrine in Sam Kong, Lai Thu Tao Bo Keng Shrine in Kathu, Sam Sae Ju Hud Shrine near Khao Rang hill, and Sui Boon Tong Shrine in Lor Rong.

Ms Nanthasiri also revealed that a recent hotel occupancy report confirmed that more than 9,000 rooms have been booked between Oct 17-25 which equates to about 18% of hotel room availability on the island.

“Most of the bookings are for three-day, two-night trips,” she said.

“It is anticipated that the average spend per tourist will be around B2,500 per day which includes accommodation, transport, meals, etc.

“We hope that the Vegetarian Festival can help drive the Phuket tourism industry to be alive again,” she added.

For more information, please contact TAT Phuket officers by calling 063-5354619 or 083-4203167.