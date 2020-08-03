Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Monday 3 August 2020, 05:11PM

A Thai food truck located at Blue Tree Phuket by Blue Tuna, Shrimp Shrimp specializes in delicious, authentic Thai street food dishes. Seating area available.

Person : Blue Tree Food Trucks
Opening hours : Monday - Sunday (Daily) 11.00-21.00
Address : Address: 4/2 Srisoonthorn, Srisoonthorn Rd., T.Cherngtalay, A. Thalang, Phuket, Thailand 83110
Phone : (+66) 0874693440
Website :
http://bluetree.fun/shrimp-shrimp

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

So, all we've got to do is carry a copy of the Thai Constitution (in Thai with Section 27 highli...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

"Not racist in intent"? If they wanted to avoid becoming centres of infection then they sh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Exactly, why should my Thai wife and children pay a tiny fraction of what I'm charged for exactl...(Read More)

Two Thai protest leaders arrested as discontent rises

No way present Government can control discontent of the population. Selective arrests, no arrest of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Even Thailand has the ERA, something that in USA in still one state ratification away from being e...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

And yes, in 'my' country the unemployed, retirees get discounts on cultural ( theater/cinema...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Why calling it accidentally ? Its on purpose. It is well known that you get ripped off in LOS as for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

"they were based on pure fear of becoming a focal point for the spread of COVID-19" What ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Great piece of Opinion. Note: The bulk of matters/policies about which Thailand should feel free to...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

... something what never comes back. Tourist industry has to 'sanitize' herself to 'New ...(Read More)

 

