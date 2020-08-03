A Thai food truck located at Blue Tree Phuket by Blue Tuna, Shrimp Shrimp specializes in delicious, authentic Thai street food dishes. Seating area available.
Monday 3 August 2020, 05:11PM
A Thai food truck located at Blue Tree Phuket by Blue Tuna, Shrimp Shrimp specializes in delicious, authentic Thai street food dishes. Seating area available.
|Person :
|Blue Tree Food Trucks
|Opening hours :
|Monday - Sunday (Daily) 11.00-21.00
|Address :
|Address: 4/2 Srisoonthorn, Srisoonthorn Rd., T.Cherngtalay, A. Thalang, Phuket, Thailand 83110
|Phone :
|(+66) 0874693440
|Website :
