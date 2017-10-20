PHUKET: Police are investigating shots fired at a rubber plantation in central Phuket early this morning that saw one man hired as security shot in the arm.

Friday 20 October 2017, 10:23AM

Police were notified of the shooting at 5am.

The man shot, Danudech Maliwan, 40, had been taken to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, reported Capt Eakkachai Kwanwan of the Thalang Police.

At the hospital, Mr Danudech told police that he had two others – Siriphol Chanapai, 30, and Manus Sompong, 38 – were hired on Wednesday (Oct 18) to provide security at the plantation following a recent spate of thefts that saw rubber sheets stolen from the site.

Early this morning, the three were inside their pickup truck parked beside the road in front of the plantation when a white Toyota Yaris approached.

The car slowed down and the driver’s window was lowered, then about five shots were fired, Mr Danudech explained.

Police were handed a .38 calibre bullet Mr Danudech said was left behind after the shooting.

“Mr Danudech said that none of the three hired to provide security at the plantation were involved in any conflicts with other people. However, police still believe that the shooting resulted from a personal issue or a business dispute,” Capt Eakkachai said.

“We are continuing our investigation,” he added.