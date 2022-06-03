One witness told The Phuket News that police blocked traffic at the U-turn near the Seashell Museum at about 1:50pm, presumably to prevent the suspect from evading police.
Traffic backed up and police moved in on the suspect’s vehicle, a red Mazda 2 sedan.
As one officer moved in he fired twice at the vehicle, followed by three more shots followed by one more final shot.
People at the scene reported that the suspect fled on foot through a small restaurant beside the road.
Police have yet to comment on the incident.
More details to follow.
