Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shots fired as police pursue suspect in Rawai

Shots fired as police pursue suspect in Rawai

PHUKET: Police shot out a fleeing suspect’s tyres before the suspect fled on foot on Wiset Rd in Rawai this afternoon (June 3).

policecrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 June 2022, 03:55PM

One of the officers moves in on the suspect’s vehicle. Screenshot: Courtesy of Carsten Ritter

One of the officers moves in on the suspect’s vehicle. Screenshot: Courtesy of Carsten Ritter

Photo: Courtesy of Carsten Ritter

Photo: Courtesy of Carsten Ritter

« »

One witness told The Phuket News that police blocked traffic at the U-turn near the Seashell Museum at about 1:50pm, presumably to prevent the suspect from evading police.

Traffic backed up and police moved in on the suspect’s vehicle, a red Mazda 2 sedan.

As one officer moved in he fired twice at the vehicle, followed by three more shots followed by one more final shot.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

People at the scene reported that the suspect fled on foot through a small restaurant beside the road.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

More details to follow.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Illegal migrant roundup as murder investigation intensifies
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages
Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance
Phuket officials honour Queen Suthida’s birthday
PM defends military procurement budget
Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three arrested in connection with Russian’s fatal fall, COVID downgrade ’needs time’ || June 2
Face mask patrols on Bangla
Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward
Mor Chana tracing app halted
Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing
Tourists return to Patong Beach
Phuket marks 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
COVID downgrade ‘needs time’

 

Phuket community
Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

@Maverick, I not 'complain' about empty-half full- full. As I wrote that is 'mother natu...(Read More)

Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance

Phuket town bars? Are they noy longer artificial 'restaurants.? To check on table distance and ...(Read More)

Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

If they are empty Kurt complains if they are full Kurt complains what happens if they are half full....(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward

EXAT, anti-corruption Watchdog (hehehe), 5 (!) consulting groups for feasebility study! Sure that ar...(Read More)

Face mask patrols on Bangla

Rules must make sense, having a solid substantiation. For face masks that time is over. Give people ...(Read More)

Face mask patrols on Bangla

The face mask ruling becomes a hysterical Officialdom 'power play'. What is the use of a mas...(Read More)

Phuket reservoirs at risk of overflowing

Watermanagement is a weak point on Phuket. Or not enough or to much. 'Mother nature' is in c...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

Come on holiday to Phuket & wear a mask or stay home & don't wear one. Wonder what peopl...(Read More)

Governor clarifies Phuket face mask rule

Good because it is becoming apparent 'Long Covid' is far more prevalent and damaging than pr...(Read More)

Patong Tunnel, airport expressway projects inch forward

By far Phuket's biggest ever waste of time and resources. It is still hard to comprehend why the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Lean On Me Live Fest
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge

 