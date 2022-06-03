Shots fired as police pursue suspect in Rawai

PHUKET: Police shot out a fleeing suspect’s tyres before the suspect fled on foot on Wiset Rd in Rawai this afternoon (June 3).

policecrime

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 June 2022, 03:55PM

One of the officers moves in on the suspect’s vehicle. Screenshot: Courtesy of Carsten Ritter

One witness told The Phuket News that police blocked traffic at the U-turn near the Seashell Museum at about 1:50pm, presumably to prevent the suspect from evading police.

Traffic backed up and police moved in on the suspect’s vehicle, a red Mazda 2 sedan.

As one officer moved in he fired twice at the vehicle, followed by three more shots followed by one more final shot.

People at the scene reported that the suspect fled on foot through a small restaurant beside the road.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

More details to follow.