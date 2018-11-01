POOL: The headline game in Rawai Pool League’s Division A on Monday (Oct 29) was second placed White Hart, who visited third-placed Shot Bar.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 November 2018, 10:49AM

Shot’s Shaun had an easy finish to beat Phil who only could find the jaws of the pockets. White Hart’s Ben looked to level the scores going one up in the first frame but, in a moment of madness, picked up the white when he thought he fouled but hadn’t. Stefan then went on to produce the shot of the night on a near-impossible black making it 2-0.

Shot Bar’s solid start continued when White Hart’s Rob found the pockets too often with the white, despite clearing up the first frame. Pan took full advantage, taking the score to 3-0. The visitors were left reeling in the final singles, when an error in the second frame by Blair allowed Harry in for a nice clear up, making it 4-0 with a typically flamboyant finish. They went on to win 6-1 with White Hart getting a little consolation from Phil and Ben, the power pot men, in the doubles.

Bottom of the table Orange Bar hosted league leaders Black Sheep. Black Sheep put in a clean sweep in the singles, but Orange Bar’s power-couple Jonathan and Noi created an amazing upset by beating Nanni and Riky. The rest of the match went to script, with Black Sheep 1-6 victors.

Pita Bar posted a 7-0 win. Taking on neighbours Masaya Bar, the home team won convincingly, with only the doubles game between Masaya’s Marcus and Serge opposing Pita’s Ding and Stefan providing any real competition. Stefan’s game dropped a little when someone commented that he looked like a well-coiffed Ed Sheeran.

The tightest fixture of the night was at Freedom Bar who welcomed Black Pearl. Tom and Big Dave got the hosts off to a great start, but Black Pearl’s Dave and Grega won their respective games to level the score 2-2.

In the doubles, Freedom again got themselves in front, but Bang and Tommi drew the match level. The beerleg went to the deciding frame, but excellent team play by Black Pearl saw them winning out a hard-fought 3-4 victory.

The most fun fixture of the night was at Spot Bar who played host to a highly excited Future Bar. Unsteady-Eddy was too clinical for Otis, putting Spot Bar in the lead. Wan, in a demure red dress, didn’t do quite enough to put off Future’s Fod. Mimi was the next girl to attempt to use her skill and charm to disarm Barry.

Tempting offers to throw the game looked like they might be working on the Future Bar’s captain – he potted the black out-of-turn in the second frame – but a classy clearance in the third frame put the visitors ahead.

Daow played brilliantly, but not well enough against Future’s wonderful Wayne.

The doubles sealed Spot Bar’s downfall and the Future Bar enjoyed a well-deserved beerleg drink, taking the match points with a convincing 1-6 win.

Mango Bar got back to winning ways against their visiting guests Tropical Sands. Bill got killed yet again for the visitors, and Gregg beat the ever loveable Fuzz. Jason, who last week was compared to Ray Reardon in looks and style of play, insists he’s more like Ronnie O’Sullivan in both facets.

Despite his delusion, he and Craig brought Tropical Sands back to level, but Mango bar won both doubles and the beerleg to run out convincing 5-2 winners.

Division B, as you were...

Roses Bar maintainedits unbeaten record with a 0-7 victory away to Islander B. The scoreline didn’t reflect the overall intensity of the match, however. In the end, only Peter and Andy managed to win frames against Roses on an enjoyable night where the killer pool went on until the early hours.

Baroque Bar endured the same scoreline on their home-felt, suffering at the hands of an in-form Black Bull. Black Bull, who are really flying at the moment, now sit in third place. If they maintain this form we’ll very likely see them move to Division A next season.

Stor Bar stay in second place after their 3-4 victory away at Moonlight Bar. Stor Bar led convincingly 1-3 after the singles, but a strong come-back from hosts Moonlight saw pulled them to level-pegging going into the beerleg. There was less fight in the beerleg, with Sotr taking 2 frames without reply to seal the victory.

Another tight game was played out at The Stoned Crab, who used home advantage to see off visitors Islander A. It was honours-shared after singles and doubles, and it came down to the final frame of the beerleg to decide the victors. Stoned Crab stays mid-table in sixth place.

O’s Bar had Guy and Hannes making their debuts for their visit to Kilt’n Haggis. This was the longest game of the night with the Kilters battling until 1:30am. It was a hard-fought match with many close games, but in the end, O’s Bar put on a good performance finishing 2-5 victors. They can move off the bottom of Division B next week, when they face Islander B.

Based on this week’s performance, they might just do it.

Text by Barry Craig

