BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

THAILAND: A seven-day quarantine for foreign tourists can be put into effect in November if the first batch of inbound tourists in October is clear of coronavirus infections, says the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 September 2020, 10:30AM

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has sought help from private hospitals to carry out testing of tourists arriving at airports. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has sought help from private hospitals to carry out testing of tourists arriving at airports. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

After next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, the government will announce more details of the special tourist visa (STV) that will allow long-stay visitors, the first international arrivals in almost six months, to enter the country by Oct 1, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

If the first two groups of 300 foreigners complete the 14-day quarantine on Oct 15 and Oct 21 without a positive case, then the ministry plans to propose an increase in the number of tourists per week by Nov 1.

“Only 300 tourists per week will not be enough to fill up the whole supply chain and help operators,” Mr Phiphat said. “However, the figure has to comply with the capacity of the healthcare workforce from the Public Health Ministry to prepare swab tests.”

For instance, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office can provide swab testing services of up to 1,000 tests per day.

The ministry has spoken with private hospitals about providing more health personnel to support the virus testing process at airports, or allowing groups of tourists to get the test at alternative state quarantine facilities instead to disperse the flow of tourists at the terminal.

If the tourism plan runs smoothly, the ministry will consider shortening the quarantine period to seven days in mid-November, Mr Phiphat said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

He said tourists will still have to complete two swab tests, a strip test and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“In the event there are five positive cases from 300 tourists, the plan to welcome foreigners has to move forward anyway,” Mr Phiphat said. “But we will set up new alternative plans to cope with the situation.”

Meanwhile, the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) summarised the tourism situation to Mr Phiphat after representatives visited Chiang Mai, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Udon Thani and Rayong to hear about local operators’ problems and seek solutions.

TCT president Chairat Trirattanajarasporn said the government must urgently deliver help to operators so they can bounce back stronger from the crisis.

The council estimates that when global tourism returns to normal, international arrivals to Thailand will hit 60 million, contributing 25% of GDP by 2023.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude
Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn
Govt taking legal action against major social media providers
Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights

 

Phuket community
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 