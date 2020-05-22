Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

THAILAND: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has backed a recommendation to extend use of the emergency decree for another month, but consideration is being given to shortening the night curfew as coronavirus infections continue to fall.

A Thai returnee from India waves to photographers at Suvanabhumi airport before being taken to 14-day quarantine at premises in Samut Prakan province yesterday (May 21). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

Easing the curfew was discussed at the full meeting of the CCSA today (May 22), when extending the decree was the top item on the agenda.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed on the need to extend use of the decree from the end of this month to the end of June.

The extension was necessary because the country was still battling to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections being brought in from abroad, Dr Taweesilp said.

The decree is the primary legal basis of the CCSA’s campaign against the spread of the virus.

The cabinet will rubber stamp the extension of the decree at its meeting next Tuesday (May 26). The relaxation of curfew hours is in line with the step-by-step easing of the lockdown.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Pornpipat Benyasiri raised the curfew issue today, Dr Taweesilp said. It will be discussed in more detail next Friday, when top CCSA officials will consider allowing more kinds of businesses to reopen on June 1 - what he called “the third phase” of the easing process.

“There is a good chance that the CCSA will shorten curfew hours. The duration of the curfew hours and when and how it will be enforced will be discussed at the next meeting,” he said.

Relaxing the curfew would depend on public cooperation with virus-control measures - including no social gatherings and people keeping a safe distance, he said.

Dr Taweesilp would not say what types of businesses may be allowed to resume next month.

The CCSA shortened the night curfew from 10pm-4am to 11pm-4am from last Sunday, when shopping centres and some businesses were allowed to reopen.

Thailand reported no new virus cases or fatalities today.