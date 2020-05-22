BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

THAILAND: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has backed a recommendation to extend use of the emergency decree for another month, but consideration is being given to shortening the night curfew as coronavirus infections continue to fall.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 May 2020, 04:57PM

A Thai returnee from India waves to photographers at Suvanabhumi airport before being taken to 14-day quarantine at premises in Samut Prakan province yesterday (May 21). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

A Thai returnee from India waves to photographers at Suvanabhumi airport before being taken to 14-day quarantine at premises in Samut Prakan province yesterday (May 21). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

Easing the curfew was discussed at the full meeting of the CCSA today (May 22), when extending the decree was the top item on the agenda.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, agreed on the need to extend use of the decree from the end of this month to the end of June.

The extension was necessary because the country was still battling to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections being brought in from abroad, Dr Taweesilp said.

The decree is the primary legal basis of the CCSA’s campaign against the spread of the virus.

The cabinet will rubber stamp the extension of the decree at its meeting next Tuesday (May 26). The relaxation of curfew hours is in line with the step-by-step easing of the lockdown.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Pornpipat Benyasiri raised the curfew issue today, Dr Taweesilp said. It will be discussed in more detail next Friday, when top CCSA officials will consider allowing more kinds of businesses to reopen on June 1 - what he called “the third phase” of the easing process.

Thai Residential

“There is a good chance that the CCSA will shorten curfew hours. The duration of the curfew hours and when and how it will be enforced will be discussed at the next meeting,” he said.

Relaxing the curfew would depend on public cooperation with virus-control measures - including no social gatherings and people keeping a safe distance, he said.

Dr Taweesilp would not say what types of businesses may be allowed to resume next month.

The CCSA shortened the night curfew from 10pm-4am to 11pm-4am from last Sunday, when shopping centres and some businesses were allowed to reopen.

Thailand reported no new virus cases or fatalities today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No new COVID cases! Phuketians top ten curfew breakers! Reports of animal cruelty? || May 22
Phuket in national top 10 for curfew breakers
Soi Dog Foundation responds to reports of dog poisonings in Cherng Talay
Bangkok condo market takes a hit, marks new report
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases, total remains at 225
Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law
Pandemic fallout will likely affect Thailand for at least a year: Thai Chamber of Commerce President
Tourism sector looks to resume domestic trips
MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency extension considered? Running water for Phuket villages! || May 21
Phuket arrests for breaking curfew breach 1,600
Thailand reports 3 more COVID cases, no deaths Thursday
Security agencies want emergency extended for another month
Phuket officials keep marking zero new COVID cases
Man injured by kitchen explosion, leaking gas cylinder suspected

 

Phuket community
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

seems to me they too do not like tourists coming back in spite the flu is over since a long time. ...(Read More)

Outrage in Hong Kong as China pushes security law

thank you china, very good. you have many people from the west on you side, supporting the fight aga...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

@Nasa12. Mhh, guess such a bill will never pass and get law status.. To many Army-Police personal an...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Will all these proposed new strict guidelines in place/trained before hotels/guesthouses are allowed...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

lalala DEK...as you live in Rawai are sure very familiar with the appearance of a cesspit....you onl...(Read More)

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

@lovingPhuket. Really tracking tourists from door to door? That makes precisely why tourists not go ...(Read More)

Security agencies want emergency extended for another month

Security Agents, under control of generals are for National Security. Keep Thailand calm and obeyin...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Zero = Nothing! Just handsitting, wait for new old times coming back.Meaning, doing nothing, wait fo...(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

Presently State of Emergency looks more as a covered Martial Law. Don't forget, today is 6th ...(Read More)

MPs eye chemical castration as rape deterrent

This is the best law proposal, which has come from this Government....(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket

 