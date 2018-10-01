At around midday today (Oct 1), the Patong Municipal Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation were advised by Patong Police that there had been a fire incident at the Orient Restaurant on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd.
The restaurant is located directly opposite the Patong Provincial Electricity Authority office.
Officers from Patong Police Station, who were at the scene when Patong Municipal Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials arrived, said that when they arrived at the scene they found that restaurant staff had already managed to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers.
“The area where the fire broke out was used to store electrical appliances and cables. It was a separate area from the restaurant,” an official said.
From their initial investigation police believe that the fire began because of a short circuit. However, they will await for official confirmation from relevant officials.
The estimated cost of the damage to the property is not yet known.
