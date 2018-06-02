PHUKET: A short circuit in the power supply room is believed to have started yesterday’s fire at the Dara Hotel, located on the slip road joining Wichit Songkram Rd and Chao Fa West Rd beside the Darasamut Intersection.

accidentspoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 2 June 2018, 01:32PM

It is estimated that the fire caused around B1 million worth of damages to equipment in and the power supply room itself.

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (June 1), Lt Col Narong Meungduang of the Wichit Police said the the fir started at around 1:30pm and that about ten fire truck were sent to the location.

“A member of the hotel’s management, Kanit Wacharapin, told us that sparks were seen three times coming from the power supply rom before the fire started.

“It took firefighters 30 minutes to out the blaze.

“There were no injures reported as a result of the fire, and it had no effect on the hotel guests,” Lt Col Narong said.

“It has been estimated that the damage caused B1mn worth of damage including to a generator which is used if the main power supply to the hotel goes off.

“It took staff three hours to restore power to the hotel,” he added.