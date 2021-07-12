Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police believe that a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Pa Khlok today (July 12) was started by sparks from a circuit breaker in the house.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 July 2021, 05:06PM

Lt Pattarakorn Phongphaiboon of the Thalang Police was informed of the fire, in Baan Pak Cheet, Moo 1 Pa Khlok, at 11:50am.

He in turn called the Pa Khlok Municipality Fire Department, which dispatched two firetrucks. Firefighters soon arrived at the scene and had the blaze under control.

However, by that time the fire had caused extensive damage to the house. The value of teh damage caused has yet to be estimated.

No people were reported as injured by the fire.

The house owner, Supanee Soonthorntip, told police that she heard a loud bang from her bedroom. She ran to the room and saw a lot of smoke. Ms Supanee quickly escorted her mother out of the house and called her brother to call the police.

Lt Pattarakorn noted that police at this stage believe that the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit. However, police were still investigating the cause of the fire, he added.