The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok

Short circuit blamed for house fire in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: Police believe that a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Pa Khlok today (July 12) was started by sparks from a circuit breaker in the house.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 July 2021, 05:06PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

« »

Lt Pattarakorn Phongphaiboon of the Thalang Police was informed of the fire, in Baan Pak Cheet, Moo 1 Pa Khlok, at 11:50am.

He in turn called the Pa Khlok Municipality Fire Department, which dispatched two firetrucks. Firefighters soon arrived at the scene and had the blaze under control.  

However, by that time the fire had caused extensive damage to the house. The value of teh damage caused has yet to be estimated.

No people were reported as injured by the fire.

The house owner, Supanee Soonthorntip, told police that she heard a loud bang from her bedroom. She ran to the room and saw a lot of smoke. Ms Supanee quickly escorted her mother out of the house and called her brother to call the police.

Lt Pattarakorn noted that police at this stage believe that the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit. However, police were still investigating the cause of the fire, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

GPO denies overcharging for Moderna jabs
Phuket catch-up vaccination sessions to open
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home
Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections
Bangkok businesses seek financial relief
All arrivals from ‘red’ or ‘dark red’ zones must test negative to enter Phuket
Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases
Leaders of China and North Korea vow to strengthen ties
People wrongly prosecuted, detained ‘entitled to compensation’
Drug raids net seven suspects, 2,000 pills of ya bah
Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release
Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong
Full Phuket Sandbox provincial order reissued
PPHO braces for infections; Delta, Beta variants confirmed in Phuket
All Bangkok-Phuket buses cancelled

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

How about people who got one shot with Pfizer? Pfizer protects even better than AstraZeneca. Access ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Fully vaccinated overseas visitors must be checked pre departure and 3 times after arrival and must ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

@Foot, re: "Thailand worst in the world dealing with COVID", maybe you should try reading ...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

Why give 3 days notice to the people ? Why not say it will be effective immediately after the annou...(Read More)

Phuket officials: Prepare for new entry requirements, or go home

What a mess!...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

TYPO CORRECTION PJ | 12 July 2021 - 15:26:55 - waiting for approval. .... and did those testing ...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

.... and did those testing positive on day 5-6 catch it enroute but only became detectable later, o...(Read More)

Phuket suffers another COVID death, three more Sandbox infections

Thanks again for this detailed reporting, without TPN we'd be subject to the, er.. false narrati...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox: Good idea, gone wrong

Stephanie, there's a huge gap in logic functions between Thais and.. well, everyone else. It'...(Read More)

Myanmar children latest Phuket Sandbox COVID cases

Good spot on the infections NOT being entered on Phuket tallies even though it was 6 days after entr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Property in Phuket

 