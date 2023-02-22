Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

Shop raided, three arrested for selling e-cigs to students

PHUKET: Three men have been arrested and charged for selling e-cigarettes at a small shop in Phuket Town after complaints from parents said the shop was selling c-cigs to students.

crime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 February 2023, 05:59PM

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

Photo: Mueang Phuket District Office

« »

Officials from Muang Phuket District Office raided the Dek Cha Phuket grocery store on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town at about 10:30pm yesterday (Feb 21).

Assisting in the raid were personnel from Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor) along with officers from Phuket City Police.

The officers first arrested “Mr Yossiri” (family name withheld), 24, on the street in front of the shop after he was found carrying 12 e-cigarettes.

Yossiri said he had just bought the e-cigarettes from the Dek Cha Phuket shop, officer snoted.

Regardless, he was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 with trading and distributing an illegally imported taxable good.

Yossiri apparently confessed to the charge, officials reported.

Minutes later, officers arrested Mr Tewan, 20, and Mr Panuwat, 23, (family names withheld).

Officers found that the shop had foreign cigarettes for sale that were not marked with the stamp confirming the import duty had been paid on them.

The officers seized 2,400 packs of cigarettes, 90 e-cigarettes, 107 e-cigarette coils, 87 e-cigarette nozzles and 69 packs of e-cigarette liquids contaniing a total volume of 3.74 litres.

The search of the store also found 13 bottles of imported alcoholic beverages (13 lires in total) also not bearing the Thai import duty stamp, officers reported.

B2,000 cash was also seized on the premises.

Tewan and Mr Panuwat were also taken to Phuket City Police Station, where they reportedly confessed to a slew of charges against them related to the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, and untaxed foreign cigarettes and alcohol.

Officials reported that the raid and arrests followed complaints from concerned parents who had previously complained to the Phuket Governor’s Office.

The parents explained that the shop was selling cigarettes to students. The shop had been inspected after a previous complaint had been filed, but the shop just temporarily stopped selling cigarettes to students and resumed the practice after the inspection had passed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Exclusive news from Utopia Corporation
PM sets pace for May 7 poll
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece
Ice delivery pickup rolls after burst tyre
Bodycams required at police checkpoints
FTI frets over China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Campaign against ‘illegal’ taxis continues, Crackdown on illegal Chinese associations || February 21
Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?
Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine
Cops probe resignation letter
PPAO councilor resigns to contest Phuket seat in national election
Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters
New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey
Illegal Chinese associations targeted nationwide
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Light-Rail changes to be considered, Turning ‘bribes into tax’ || February 20

 

Phuket community
Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece

This robbery of public funds was likely a part of the Ma-ann Samran early retirement fund. There ar...(Read More)

Phuket NACC probes Cherng Talay children’s swings for B65k apiece

have a look at who owns the company. Probably knocked up by Uncle ****** for B500 each! Follow the m...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

All this article talks about is bodycams at checkpoints...nothing about Officer Somchai sitting the ...(Read More)

Cops probe resignation letter

Looks like another predicament for the RTP that necessitates shooting the messenger rather than heed...(Read More)

Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine

Who is responsible for the dangerous traffic control created by the RTD? In Kamala the traffic cross...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

Just because you can get a cheap airfare does not mean that you can now go on a cheap holiday. If yo...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do you support the B300 tourist entry fee?

Yes - provided it is well audited and used for real upgrades - ie supplying rubbish bins along beach...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

Warning of a checkpoint sort of defeats the purpose unless there are 'stop groups' to catch ...(Read More)

Bodycams required at police checkpoints

These steps show a real resolve to address the problem and are to be commended. What is so sad is th...(Read More)

Chalong Police called out on B5k fine for motorbike through underpass fine

—-the minimum he said. Inside the police box we first needed to pay the money cash before we could...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket

 