Shop owner stabbed to death in Phuket

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a Phatthalung man wanted for stabbing 35-year-old Phuket resident Wanchai Butdee in front of his shop in Phuket Town today (May 6).

crimedeathmurderpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:50PM

Lt Col Wichit Nokkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket City Police, was notified of a stabbing incident on Anupasphuketkarn Rd around 1.30am today (May 6).

According to the report, a man was badly injured during a street altercation and later died at the Phuket Provincial Hospital, locally known as the "OrBorJor Hospital."

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers learned that the deceased was Wanchai Butdee, 35, the owner of the "Kinnaree Nam" ice cream shop located across the road from the Phuket Provincial Hospital.

Mr Wanchai was attacked by a male suspect armed with a knife who arrived at the scene in a white Mitsubishi Triton truck. The suspect approached Mr Wanchai and immediately started stabbing him in the face and neck. The culprit then fled the scene in the same pickup truck.

Police identified the suspect as Tharapong Nabbua, 34, originally from Phatthalung. As of the time of the report, the suspect remained at large.

Following their preliminary investigation, Phuket City Police officers learned that Mr. Wanchai had a conflict with Mr Tharapong three days before the attack.

According to witnesses, Mr Tharapong was drinking beer in front of the "Kinnaree Nam" shop while waiting for his motorcycle to be repaired in a neighboring shop. The man didn’t like how Mr Wanchai looked at him, and a heated verbal argument followed.

Further escalation was prevented at that time by some people who intervened and did not let a fight break out. However, three days later, Mr Tharapong returned to "Kinnaree Nam" and attacked Mr Wanchai upon seeing him.