333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Shop owner stabbed to death in Phuket

Shop owner stabbed to death in Phuket

PHUKET: Police are hunting for a Phatthalung man wanted for stabbing 35-year-old Phuket resident Wanchai Butdee in front of his shop in Phuket Town today (May 6).

crimedeathmurderpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:50PM

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Murder scene in Phuket Town. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Wichit Nokkaew, Deputy Chief of Phuket City Police, was notified of a stabbing incident on Anupasphuketkarn Rd around 1.30am today (May 6).

According to the report, a man was badly injured during a street altercation and later died at the Phuket Provincial Hospital, locally known as the "OrBorJor Hospital."

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers learned that the deceased was Wanchai Butdee, 35, the owner of the "Kinnaree Nam" ice cream shop located across the road from the Phuket Provincial Hospital.

Mr Wanchai was attacked by a male suspect armed with a knife who arrived at the scene in a white Mitsubishi Triton truck. The suspect approached Mr Wanchai and immediately started stabbing him in the face and neck. The culprit then fled the scene in the same pickup truck.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Police identified the suspect as Tharapong Nabbua, 34, originally from Phatthalung. As of the time of the report, the suspect remained at large.

Following their preliminary investigation, Phuket City Police officers learned that Mr. Wanchai had a conflict with Mr Tharapong three days before the attack.

According to witnesses, Mr Tharapong was drinking beer in front of the "Kinnaree Nam" shop while waiting for his motorcycle to be repaired in a neighboring shop. The man didn’t like how Mr Wanchai looked at him, and a heated verbal argument followed.

Further escalation was prevented at that time by some people who intervened and did not let a fight break out. However, three days later, Mr Tharapong returned to "Kinnaree Nam" and attacked Mr Wanchai upon seeing him.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom
Monkey neutering campaign gains momentum in Phuket
B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad
Drug dealer’s girlfriend arrested in Phuket after months on the run
Phuket blood donation drive continues in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Chalong truck accident, Alcohol ban, Free legal advice at Phuket police stations? || May 5
Schools asked to delay semester start for Games qualifiers
Out-of-season turtle nest found north of Phuket
Weekend prohibition rule to include ban on “alcohol consumption gathering”
Glove procurement cases take shape
Mai Khao mayor declares war on illegal roadside billboards
Overseas voting almost done
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners asked for home photos by Phuket Immigration, Face scans for bank apps || May 4
Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong
Boy, 10, in critical condition after near drowning incident

 

Phuket community
Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

@Kamala Pete, good shot, if The Phuket News agrees I would offer a cash reward. So many phones, dash...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

The biker right ahead of Her has made a sudden maneuver clearly to avoid something. I wouldn't j...(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Thank you. Yes, it won't bring Her back... @Capricornball I highly appreciate your efforts to f...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

@Pete. What makes you think and believe the Thai government gave any money? It takes a lot of mone...(Read More)

Industry urges drought measures

It's not tourism that will destroy Phuket's ambiance. It's the ignorance leaders who tak...(Read More)

B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad

Hopefully, the continued ignorant actions by the authorities will mean that hosting the large ASEAN...(Read More)

B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad

Oh yeah...I'm sure these questionnaires will be overwhelmingly in favor of punishing all outboun...(Read More)

B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad

Punish people for wanting to travel to another country. All governments do is find ways to steal mon...(Read More)

B1,000 departure tax proposed for Thais, expats flying abroad

Ok,as they asked for my opinion : GFY !!! Or in other words: No,thank you....(Read More)

Foreign woman crushed by 22-wheeler in Chalong

Just a thought - someone must still have the footage on their phone or laptop. Perhaps a cash reward...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket

 